Editor’s note: Since this column was written, Bernie Sanders ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Ken: Back in June of 2019 after the first Democrat debate, we wrote a column about the large number of candidates. On the basis of an aggressive debating style and the party’s often expressed desire for diversity, I predicted black female Kamala Harris as the eventual Trump opponent. Nine months later the field has been winnowed down to two — two old white men, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. That is despite Biden often seeming to be doddering and disoriented, and socialist Sanders coming off as a scowling old scold. Today, Average Joe has the advantage but Crazy Bernie has vowed to stick around to the finish line. If you are old enough, you remember the drubbing that that Dem candidates who espoused very liberal policies have suffered in the past, George McGovern’s 1972 lopsided defeat by Nixon and 5-foot-8 inch Michael Dukakis’ decisive electoral loss to George H.W. Bush in 1988. How on earth did Sanders end up as either the candidate or the runner up in 2020? Was the Obama presidency that transformational? And is the center of the national electorate no longer moderate?
Joe: I’ve tried to understand “Crazy Bernie”, often asking myself who is this guy? He comes across as a bellicose itinerant preacher. I decided to take-a-peek at his early years before he became a U.S. congressman and senator. He describes this in his book “Where We Go from Here,” He was born in Brooklyn, the son of a Jewish immigrant who came to this country “without a nickel in his pocket… who knew no English and had no particular trade.” Bernie to his credit got into the University of Chicago. He graduated with a B.A. in 1964. Thereafter, he sought an alternative lifestyle in Burlington, Vermont. When he got there, he didn’t live in a commune or do Zen retreats or spend time on yoga farms. He went into politics. He was crushed in several political elections running on a Liberty Union Party. He then retired from politics and set up his own business in educational filmstrips that he produced and sold to colleges. This didn’t last long. After divorcing his wife, being evicted from his apartment and then calling himself a socialist, he somehow got elected mayor of Burlington. Was he successful as mayor? Well, in eight years he boasted of his frugality, saying, “It was absolutely necessary to show that we could run a tight-fisted, cost-effective administration.” He brought a minor league baseball team to Burlington, which ought to count for something. From 1991 to present, he has served as a congressman and senator.
As a presidential candidate, Bernie’s major positions have been some form of free college tuition and Medicare for all. Given the recent $2 trillion virus induced bailout (I know it is a temporary relief package), what is it about Bernie and his positions that you find most distasteful?
Ken: I don’t get what the COVID-19 bailout has to do with Sanders. The bailout is aimed to save our economic system from collapse, whereas Sanders aim is to collapse the capitalist economy. Nevertheless, I can’t think of one thing being more important than the others in the package. You didn’t mention his fervid support for the “Green New Deal,” or his plan to decriminalize illegal immigration, eliminate ICE, and halt deportation. Add the wealth tax and the foreign policy of globalization to the list. Crazy Bernie has a record of being the furthest left of anyone else in Congress, and other than two runs for the White House, he has thus far exhibited no trace of leadership. In fact, in two election cycles, the Democrat party has tried its best to put the kibosh on his primary campaign; he has the smell of loser. His support base is limited, coming largely not from workers but from students, young children who were heavily influenced by progressive K-12 teachers and then morphed into older children influenced by progressive academics.
Joe: When Social Security and Medicare were first introduced, they were decried by conservative critics as “socialist” that would collapse the capitalist economy, but few now, would be willing to do away with such benefits. I’ve never been a supporter of Bernie and I think neither of us favors socialism, but the fact that he has gotten this far and is still in the race is testament that his message is reaching a lot of people. Fifty-two precent of the general public (according to the Kaiser Foundation) favor the central part of Sander’s platform, a Medicare for all system. Sanders has made it a not-crazy idea. With many people currently facing health and insurance issues as a result of the COVID-19 virus, that 52 percent has probably gone up.
Ken: You are right. The social safety net is now a core piece of federal law. So, the world turns, but Sanders is a few spins ahead of most of us. When constructing a poll of the citizenry about policy preferences, the most important thing a pollster does is to couch the question using words that should lead to the desired outcome. The Kaiser poll asked, “ Do you favor or oppose having a national health plan, sometimes called Medicare-for-all, in which all Americans would get their insurance from a single government plan?” Subtle, but the results are not exactly an unequivocal endorsement of Crazy Bernie for President. In fact, Medicare for all is impossible because workers today prepay for their Medicare in the future through a portion of FICA tax. And the fact that the doddering, inarticulate, and incoherent Biden has soundly beat out blustering strident Sanders in the primaries is proof that Bernie has a determined but limited base of support. Knowing all this, and fearing a disaster in the November election, the Democrat party establishment is desperate. So much so that Nancy Pelosi, et. al., are now openly considering another investigation, ginning up evidence of dereliction of duty in protecting us from COVID-19, and planning, it’s said, another run at impeaching POTUS.
Joe: A Fox News poll (March 21-24) has your “doddering, inarticulate and incoherent Biden” beating Trump by 9 percentage points, 49-40. In other polls (Harvard and Harris, March 24 to 26), even Crazy Bernie with his “limited base of support” is beating Trump 53 to 47. So, we are to believe that the Democrats are “fearing a disaster in the November election” and are “desperate”? The only thing they may be desperate about is getting Bernie out of the race, who is trudging along and remains convinced that he has a “narrow path” to defeat Biden. Since the election is six months away, let’s not even go there. Something of greater concern is afoot.
