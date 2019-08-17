Joe: A 2018 report entitled “Graying of U.S. Bankruptcy: Fallout from Life in a Risk Society” shows one in seven people who now file bankruptcy is 65 or older. This is a fivefold increase since 1991. One of the authors of the report is Robert Lawless, University of Illinois College of Law, who states: “In our data, older Americans report they are struggling with increased financial risks, namely inadequate income and unmanageable costs of health care, as they try to deal with reductions to their social safety net.” However, Lawless relied on 2016 data. Given the trend, it’s probable today it’s even worse with one in four people who now file bankruptcy being 65 or older. The golden years appear to be fraught with a lot of risks. Any advice for stressed out seniors?
Ken: Lawless et. al. partly blame the “erosion of the social safety net.” Although I draw Social Security and I am enrolled in Medicare, I had no idea major reductions in coverage and payments exist after the rules were redone in 1984. Are these bankrupt people in a special class? Is the problem paying the 20 percent copay? Or are these people profligate spenders, having run up serious high interest credit card balances on vacations and cruises? Indeed, the Trump administration has proposed cuts to take affect during the next 10 years, but those changes haven’t taken affect yet. In fact, I got a small Cost Of Living Adjustment for 2019. Anyway, unless the rules change, cuts in payments for Medicare likely will be reflected in the fee schedule, making it mainly medical providers who eat the reductions. Advice to flat-broke, debt-ridden seniors is too late. Advice to those just entering the workforce is to know you can’t live solely on SS and Medicare, so you must save part of your income right from the start and make good choices in how you invest those savings. According to actuarial data, this means a minimum of $250,000.
Joe: The 65-and-older, baby-boomer crew has racked up a lot of debt and probably along the way, as you indicate, did not make good choices. Seniors are living longer. Many have credit card debt with high monthly interest payments, high out-of-pocket medical and drug costs not covered by Medicare or health insurance and vanishing pensions. Some have co-signed a loan for children or grandchildren for student loans. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 37 percent of federal student loan borrowers aged 65 or older are in default. The purpose of bankruptcy always has been to give the stressed and often fragile bankrupted person a “fresh start,” allowing them to get back on their feet. But when they walk out of the bankruptcy hearing, is there someone who is going to hire a person 65 or older? Additionally, at that age, there is little hope they will be able to build up their savings again. As they traipse back to their senior living complex, about the only thing they’ve gained is the psychological relief of being debt free and the added assurance if debt issues continue, they can go bankrupt again in five years.
Ken: To clarify the matter somewhat, the Robert Lawless paper you cited states in the introduction: Using data from the Consumer Bankruptcy Project, we find more than a two-fold increase in the rate at which older Americans (age 65 and older) file for bankruptcy and an about five-fold increase in the percentage of older persons in the U.S. bankruptcy system.
There are a couple of outside factors behind these ratios to consider: the number of seniors in America has increased as longevity has increased; the absolute total number of personal bankruptcies has decreased significantly since it peaked in 2008 with most of the decrease being in younger filers. Some more data breaking down why seniors eligible for Medicare are going under because of medical bills would be helpful. Is the high cost of drugs the principal factor despite Medicare Part D? Or is it the copay? Or something else? I observed during the 1990s a significant shift from inpatient care to outpatient, which might be expected to hold down costs that always seem to escalate. Boil it down, and bankruptcy is the only option for the increasing number of folks entering retirement financially unprepared and already debt laden.
Joe: My own experience with handling bankruptcy cases for the elderly is the major cause for proceeding was unpaid medical bills. A common thread for many of these clients was poor health, resulting in high medical costs not covered by insurance and lost productivity with an inability to work. Poor health could come about from a bad accident. But another possible cause of the vast number of elderly bankruptcies was 2008, when the American economy nearly collapsed. At that time, you had borrowers taking and getting loans at a time when their financial condition made it virtually impossible for them to pay the sum back. Some even had no intention of paying it back. You also had Wall Street traders and brokers gambling people’s pensions on worthless derivatives.
Ken: Bringing this subject home, consider the potential problem ahead for state and local government workers, retired or soon to retire. Unfunded pension debt now is pegged at more than $200 billion and is going up. How is the state going to avoid default, risking bankruptcy for a lot of disappointed pensioners? Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot could put casinos on every corner, skyrocket the state income tax, and tax commodity sales to the point of driving every taxpaying consumer to at least consider moving to Indiana or Florida and still not be able to fill that hole.
