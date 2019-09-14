Ken: Here is a hypothetical for you: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared on the news today. She was mobile but frail looking. She has completed radiation treatment for “a tumor on her pancreas.” The details — size, primary or metastasis, tissue type — have not been released, but the most common pancreatic cancer has a very poor prognosis. Suppose RBG is unable to take her seat on the Supreme Court this year; what kind of resistance will another Trump nominee face? Senator Charles Schumer actually said Democrats would “stop at nothing” to block Kavanaugh, and nearly fulfilled his promise. Suppose the nominee is female, blunting the sexual abuse accusation tactic; then what? Will Trump haters literally stop at nothing, including serious violence?
Joe: The White House is in a death-watch mode, preparing to name Ginsburg’s successor. Ginsburg has survived four cancer bouts. She said recently, “I am on my way to being very well.” She doesn’t intend to resign and wants to serve another five years. She is back working. Under these circumstances there are only three possible scenarios to what you have raised: A. Ginsburg lives and continues her work on the court through the next election; B. What would happen if RBG developed health issues and became too sick to work and take her seat on the bench? If she does not resign, the answer is nothing. She is on the bench for life. There are no term limits. Cognitive decline on the high court hasn’t hurt any of the justices’ tenure in the past; C. Death of RBG, however, would bring on a Trump nominee. I do believe Trump has in mind a certain Catholic female to replace RBG. Before I answer the rest of your question, however, what do you mean by “serious violence” by those who might object to the nominee?
Ken: For sure voluntary retirement is not on the table, at least until November 2020. Thus, we are considering what events might take place in the case she dies before the election — or after the election, should Trump win the second term. It is not totally assured if the end comes in 2020, McConnell would hold off the confirmation process until 2021. Thank you, Harry Reid, for changing the Senate rules. Whenever, Trump almost certainly will honor the will of his most loyal constituency and appoint a constitutionalist, tipping the SCOTUS steeply conservative. Let’s say the nominee is indeed a Catholic woman who can’t be destroyed by #MeToo. We have heard an attack based on religion not long ago. Moreover, a witness might come forward to say she saw the nominee steal $2 from the collection plate one Sunday when the would-be justice was in high school. That’s enough to smear maybe but not likely destroy. Campus unrest and organized widespread demonstrations are to be expected, but the question is how violent will they be: Attacks on people by masked Antifa thugs (such as journalist Andy Ngo, who was set upon in Portland recently), fires, property destruction, looting? Might it go so far as activist lunatics resorting to terror tactics with firearms or bombs?
Joe: Ain’t no sunshine when Ginsburg is gone, no matter when she dies. The Catholic female I alluded to as Trump’s potential nominee to replace Ginsburg, if it came down to that, is Judge Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by Trump to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. The woman is very accomplished. She was magna cum laude with a BA from Rhodes and a Phi Beta Kappa member. She then graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Law, where she was executive editor of the Law Review. Unless I’m missing something with her background or court opinions, I can’t imagine widespread demonstrations, fires, property destruction and looting with this pick, even with discussions about Roe v. Wade, given Judge Barrett’s Catholic beliefs. However, for the purpose of this discussion, let’s look at timing. Assume that Ginsburg were to die on or before February 13. (Scalia died February 16, 2016.) Let’s also assume on March 16, Trump nominates Judge Barrett to replace Ginsburg. (Obama nominated Merrick Garland on March 16, 2016, to replace Scalia). Under these circumstances and to be fair, should the Senate hold off and not confirm any Supreme Court nomination for Trump until 2021, after the election of a new president, as was done with Garland?
Ken: Impressive credentials. But to take Judge Barrett as a good example, Senator Feinstein, Senator Schumer, Senator Durbin and other Dems won’t give a rat’s rear about her bonafides. She would be the nominee of Trump, and that’s enough. Barrett already went through a confirmation in 2017 as a Trump nominee. Sen Feinstein made national news by grilling the candidate about her Catholic faith and raised the question whether Barrett would uphold Roe v. Wade. The Senator added, “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that is a concern.” The candidate was voted out of committee along strictly party lines. This was all regarding a seat on the Federal Appeals Court — the Supreme Court seat is vastly more critical to the abortion issue. The lawyer for Christine Ford has stated Ford’s activism against nominee Kavanaugh was politically motivated by concern Kavanaugh would be key to overturning Roe v. Wade. There are other specific issues, but it really comes down to the Democrats in Congress so passionately hating Donald Trump they will stop at nothing to find a gap in any Trump nominee’s armor through which to push the fatal blade.
Joe: One of the elementary principles a first-year law student picks up in a course on Constitutional law is the U.S. Supreme Court is not supposed to be a political body, manipulated by politicians. Unfortunately, in the Senate today, politics and manipulation of appointees on the basis of rigid ideology is what is happening. As a result, we now are experiencing hostile partisanship, divisiveness and acrimony. It wasn’t always this way. Justice Kennedy, who was appointed by Reagan, was approved unanimously in 1988 by the Senate by a vote of 97 to 0. I am not suggesting McConnell, the Senate Republican majority leader, started the erosion of constitutional principles thereafter. You can trace today’s hyper-partisan Senate back to the mid 90s. But McConnell has brought the nominations and the confirmation process down to a new low, to a point there is no principled compromise without a partisan fight. As one example, he blocked Obama’s pick of Merrick Garland, a jurist who was viewed as balanced and fair. In holding the seat open for 10 months for Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, McConnell’s grounds were “the American people should have a voice.” But for McConnell, that standard does not apply in a Republican presidential term. Both sides need to get their acts together and start pursuing what is in the best interest of the American people.
