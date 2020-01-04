Ken: I was an ENT resident in Chicago in 1970 when Dr. Jeff MacDonald’s pregnant wife and two children were murdered in their home at Ft. Bragg, N.C.
The doctor’s story grabbed national attention — his home on the base was invaded by hippies who injured him and murdered his family, wife, Colette, and two young daughters, while chanting “kill the pigs.”
Think Charles Manson who was recent news at the time.
The investigators at Bragg suspected the hippie story was bogus but they did not include a L.t Columbo who would have meticulously collected all the forensic evidence and dogged MacDonald until he got justice.
A military hearing dismissed charges, allowed McDonald an honorable discharge and passed the case to the Department of Justice for possible further action. The case languished in the court system until spurred by an official complaint filed by Colette’s father, in 1975, a federal grand jury was empaneled and brought an indictment.
In 1979, a jury convicted him of the murders, and he was sentenced to life in prison. Legal manipulations continued until he was arrested and incarcerated in 1982. McDonald still is jailed and has proclaimed his innocents from the beginning. He comes up for parole in 2020.
I have studied this bizarre crime story because Jeff MacDonald was in my medical school class and the same medical fraternity. I knew him, but I didn’t hang around with him. He was smart and a bit cool and aloof, a preppy Ivy Leaguer visiting Chicago. Somewhat off-putting maybe, but he did not seem a violent personality. Initially, I could not believe his guilt.
Joe: This must go down as one of the most brutal crimes ever. As murder mysteries go, to me it’s more of a “whydunit” than a “whodunit.”
MacDonald’s wife, Colette, was pregnant with their first son.
The kids were 5 and 2.
Marriage was not going well.
The family was living on an Army base.
MacDonald, a Green Beret doc, working at times 24-hour shifts, was running a weight loss program among other things. He had lost a lot of weight himself and was hooked on amphetamines. When MacDonald called in to the base in the morning to report the crime, (“We’ve been stabbed. People are dying’’) he had been sleeping in the living room. When the Military Police arrived, Colette was found in her bedroom stabbed 16 times in the chest and neck with a knife and 21 more times in the chest with an ice pick. She also was hit in the head with a club. The children were killed in an even worse fashion and were found in their bedrooms. Jeffrey was the only survivor.
With blood all over the place, except in the living room, an army of CID investigators and ambulance people traipsed in destroying the crime scene. MacDonald denied all. As you noted, the military hearing that followed resulted in a dismissal.
Faulty investigations, at the time of the occurrence, and poor prosecutorial planning can lead to that result.
It wasn’t until nine years later that he was convicted, this time though in Federal Court. I will give you an example of a different approach in a case where justice wasn’t delayed.
When I got out of law school and worked for the federal government, one of my first assignments, along with three other agents, was to solve a murder case that occurred at the Ft. Meade Army Base near Baltimore.
It took three weeks, but we did it.
A dinner dance event had occurred.
Many young girls from Baltimore attended.
All made it back home, except one, who was found the next day in a wooded area, strangled and bludgeoned to death.
We interviewed every soldier who attended the event.
When our investigation was finished, our main suspect was a soldier last seen with the victim.
A background check determined that he, like MacDonald, had quirks in his personality.
A psychiatrist found MacDonald to have “narcissistic needs.’’ Similarly, this suspect was narcissistic and had an inflated view of himself, occasionally going into a rage over meaningless issues. With little else to go on, we concluded that the case would rise or fall on admissions or a confession.
So, after speaking with a psychologist and psychiatrist about him, we called him in for a second interview. He showed up without a lawyer and was advised of his rights. In a windowless room, with a desk, three chairs and one lamp, we talked about his past, his achievements and built him up to a “high,” before tearing into him with derogatory comments about his personality and evidence of his guilt, reducing him to rubble, at which point he confessed, maybe to get the whole thing off his chest. He then got up and took us to the crime scene where he explained what happened. He tried to go too far with the girl. She pushed him away and started screaming. In the struggle that followed he killed her.
MacDonald won’t get paroled because he’s never admitted guilt. He’s locked himself in to a narrative. However, as a doctor can you possibly connect the killings in his case to amphetamines, like triggering psychosis?
Ken: Jeff has undoubtedly been interviewed and sweated multiple times by Feds. Unlike your perpetrator, he has never stopped attesting to his innocence. Mac is a guy with the smarts, ambition and focus to succeed at medical training. As far as psychiatric testimony, I would venture that any shrink on the prosecution payroll could hang the epithet “narcissistic” or obsessive-compulsive or something even more sinister on every medical student he might analyze. Jeff’s weakest piece: the weird hippy tale that is just as credible as Jonah and the Whale. Every cop on the planet hearing that would instantly think “fabrication” as do I. I believe now that on that night, Mac, macho Green Beret Doc, was in an altered mental state, likely under the influence of amphetamine — speed kills — and possibly anabolic steroids — roid rage. He snapped when he found his 2-year-old daughter had peed his bed and then Jeff did a bad thing. And the military investigators blew the case not by trampling the crime scene, but by failing to timely test Jeff for drugs.
Joe: Well, you had me going until your last sentence. i.e. the matter of testing him for drugs. Being high on drugs is not evidence of guilt. It could possibly give a defendant a weak mitigating defense. As best I can tell the subject of amphetamines never came up in the 1970 military trial and the 1979 Federal Court trial. Why? Because MacDonald denied all and his lawyer focused solely on a shoddy CID investigation and the lack of evidence proving guilt. Meanwhile, this case goes on and refuses to die, with books and articles being written about MacDonald. Joe McGinniss (“Fatal Vision’’ author) described MacDonald as a ”narcissistic sociopath” stating “He’s a psychopath. He doesn’t have the kind of emotions that you and I would have.” That’s it, isn’t it? Despite what he did, MacDonald doesn’t have the capacity to feel bad about it.
