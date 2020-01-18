Ken: Wednesday, Jan. 8: The Jan. 2 drone strike in Iraq was ordered by President Trump and successfully killed the target, Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and has become the hot news story for every news media outlet since the incident. Soleimani was the architect of Iran-sponsored global terrorism, but to the American left Trump haters, he is a revered senior official. Every Democrat seeking some TV face time has predicted the probable consequence is the U.S. being dragged into another costly Mideast war and that the action violates the Constitution and international law, thus we have to oust the lout before our cities are burning. President Obama gave the green light to more than 500 drone strikes in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Pakistan, but the talking heads on big network TV and MSNBC and CNN nave been scathing toward Trump after his Soleimani takedown. Now, the story is moving so fast the print media can’t keep up and even the TV guys are scrambling. The Iranian military retaliated by launching 15 or 20 “ballistic” missiles — as opposed to “smart missiles” — from inside Iran at military bases in Iraq occupied by American and Iraqi troops. The morning TV news hyped the missile attack as a first move in what likely will be a bloody, costly and endless war. Then, at a 9 a.m. news conference, Trump appeared on TV to deliver a report. He said most of the missiles landed off target in desert sand — there were no casualties and little damage. He implied it was all a face-saving gesture for Iran. Trump said Iran now is “standing down.” Clearly, the fat lady ain’t sung yet.
Joe: The news on this event, similar to your opening, is all over the map, just like the Middle East. Before the missile attack occurred, I went to bed thinking that by morning we could be at war. When I woke up, I learned we had lucked out. The missiles caused very little damage. We got from the White House one long nonsequitur explaining what had happened. Although the guy has been out of office for three years, those 15 or 20 Iranian “ballistic” missiles you describe, according to Trump, were paid for by the Obama administration. The fallout from everything including the escalation of hostilities and the strengthening of Iran’s position both inside Iran and Iraq is being laid at Obama’s doorstep. Fortunately, no American military or civilian personnel were killed or injured in the missile attack. Had that happened about the only thing that we would have to save and guide us from another war in the Middle East, is the fine-tuned critical thinking touch of White house diplomacy. Right?
Meanwhile, don’t you think as drone technology advances and becomes readily available to countries and individuals, we likely are to see a proliferation of murders and assassinations throughout the world? Think about that. I can see life-ending strikes killing people, out of court, without a charge or even a lawyer. There are no set rules for drones, and identifying the source and ownership of the drone is extremely difficult. These strikes unfortunately also include the loss of life of others who solely by chance could be in the company of the target. With the Soleimani killing, there were nine others who were terminated with extreme prejudice in the same attack. What is your take on this?
Ken: Friday, Jan. 10: I suppose with the advancement of drone technology and proliferation of drones in civilian hands, the day eventually will arrive when the first Chicago death by drone strike occurs, but I can’t see the drive-by 9-mm hit being eclipsed any time soon. I can’t say I think drone killings are going to snatch the food from lawyers’ babies’ mouths either. One of Obama’s drone strikes targeted an American citizen. Obama was acclaimed as a hero by our media for his assassinations by drone, but Trump has no friends. Now, it looks as though Iran is not anxious for direct engagement with the world’s most powerful armed forces. Lucked out? Trump has been consistently “lucky,” surprisingly so even, on multiple issues, don’t you think? On the economy, jobs, stock market, illegal immigration, international trade and foreign policy. Could there be something working here besides luck? Our president has been a “good results” guy. And it’s looking as though he’s not quite halfway finished.
Joe: So, it’s “good results”? There are now more U.S. troops in the Middle East fighting unwinnable wars than when Trump took office. The Taliban control most of Afghanistan. More than 2,400 American troops have died in combat since the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001. Two more already were killed in 2020 in a roadside bomb blast. In Iraq, we have been asked to get out. Iran in the region is stronger than before Soleimani’s killing and now is working on a nuclear bomb. Syria now is allied with Russia, which is winning. On your economy Trump has piled about $3 trillion to the national debt, bringing the total to $22.9 trillion according to the Congressional Budget office, which now warns this unprecedented level of debt, if unchecked, places us at risk of a fiscal crisis. We have spent about $6 trillion in these middle east conflicts, with no end in sight, squandering our resources despite infrastructure, education funding needs, substance abuse problems, climate change issues and other deep-seated problems at home. With all of this going on, I’ve not yet had the urge to jump up and click my heels with your good news. The thought Trump “is not quite halfway finished” makes it even worse. The USA is hated around the world, which is why there are travel ban suggestions for U.S. citizens to several countries. We just don’t get it. We are much more disliked than we believe, with too much violence.
Ken: Sunday, Jan. 12: Do you really believe Iran ever stopped working on a bomb? There is an answer for each claim you make, but maybe one example will suffice. According to internet sources, there were about 80,000 U.S. troops in the Afghanistan combat zone in 2012. Today, there are something close to 10,000. At the end of 2012, there were more than 100,000 U.S. soldiers in the Syrian combat zone. The Department of Justice will not release the current number, but there were 4,000 when Trump issued his drawdown plan. Among websites, there is quite a bit of variation in the troop strength, so these numbers are sort of middle of the range. We have beau coup bases in the middle East in general, including marines in the Green Zone in Baghdad and sailors in the Persian Gulf, not entirely safe but not in designated combat roles and serving as a deterrent to war.
Joe: “In my opinion, any future defense secretary who advises the president to again send a big American land army into the Middle East or Africa should have his head examined.” — Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, in a speech at West Point on Feb. 25, 2001.
After years of war and after sacrificing so much blood and treasure, the futility of these existing Middle East conflicts should be apparent.
