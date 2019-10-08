Joe: Rudy Giuliani, politician, attorney, and businessman at one time was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and distinguished himself prosecuting the Mafia. He went on to become Mayor of New York City during 9-11. All of that is history. He currently acts as attorney for Trump. Of all of the matters being bantered about in the ongoing impeachment proceedings, one of the bigger conundrums discussed by lawyers and in law schools is the position and situation that Giuliani occupies. Rudy has been subpoenaed by House Democrats to appear and produce on October 15 documents and communications before the committee, the allegation being that Giuliani "acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal interests by abusing the power of the office of the president.” Why is his appearance significant? By his own admission, he has admitted in interviews trying to gather dirt on Biden while in the Ukraine, to help the president politically. He's also said the state department was aware of his actions.
This brings me to the Logan Act, a federal law which criminalizes negotiation by private citizens with foreign governments. If Giuliani invokes attorney/ client privilege (saying he was acting privately), and refuses to testify before the committee, he would run afoul of the Logan Act. Thus, transforming himself in a heartbeat from private attorney to private diplomat, he now says publicly that everything he did in the Ukraine was at the behest of the president or state department. All of this is the conundrum and may explain why he has retained his own lawyer. With issues like the Logan Act and campaign finance laws, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
Ken: Paraphrased from Wikipedia: The Logan Act enacted January 30, 1799, is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. In over 200 years it has led to only two indictments, both in the 19th century and both ending in acquittal. I realize that federal prosecutors are not to be trifled with, but that sounds like one of those goofy old laws still on the books somewhere. Like in Memphis, Tennessee, women are prohibited from driving a car unless there is a man with a red flag in front warning the other people on the road.
Joe: This argument is not going to help you at trial. The statute is still on the books. It might help you, however, in sentencing, when the federal judge has to decide whether he is going to put you away in the slammer for a year or more. Secondly, when you are an FBI agent or cop on the street, do you seriously think you can pick and choose what laws you like and what laws you didn’t like or even consider that there have been only two indictments in a century? Giving the guy a pass won’t happen. As a practical matter, law enforcement does not work that way.
Ken: I for one have lost confidence these days that the scales of justice don’t have somebody’s politically motivated finger pressing down to shift the balance, be it FBI agent, federal prosecutor or federal judge. The difference between a felony trial and an impeachment: For the first it’s required that the prosecution convince an unbiased jury of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and for the second it’s only necessary for the opposition party to act on a political whim and an irrational and intense hatred for Donald Trump.
Joe: Gerald Ford, a former Republican representative in the House for over 20 years said: “An impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history.” Intense hatred for Trump is not going to cut it as an article of impeachment. It has to be much more than that.
Ken: Listen to your own quote. A political whim is exactly what Ford said will support impeachment. As for the Bidens, pere et fils, are you saying that there is not enough sign of impropriety to call for some looking into? The deals were done abroad so looking into those deals logically requires going abroad. No? Does it not appear that a Ukrainian business mogul bought the office of U.S. Vice President Biden? I have heard that it is quite common for legislators to become wealthy during their tenure despite receiving a middle class government wage.
Joe: I threw Ford’s comment in there to support your “political” point. Many people think you need a crime to impeach. You don’t. The standard is political not criminal, like abuse of power, contempt of Congress, obstruction of justice, etc. As for the Bidens, if they did something wrong they should be exposed and prosecuted. However, there is a right way and wrong way to do it. The right way would be to start with a complaint to a federal or state prosecutor, conduct an investigation, get a grand jury going if warranted and let the chips fall where they may. The wrong way is for a President to call President Zelenskyy of the Ukraine and say: “I would like you to do us a favor.... There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great.” And then withhold military aid from a country being pelted by Russian bombs, after it was passed by Congress ($400 million included in 2019 budget), to give you leverage to see that it’s done, jeopardizing our national security vis-à-vis Russia in the process. It’s rare, frankly when a prosecutor or the House of Representatives in this case, is handed such a smoking gun. Since this article started out discussing Giuliani, do you feel it’s OK for our tax dollars to pay Rudy and cover his expenses to travel around and go to the Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens?
Ken: Dirt is Congressman Schiff’s word. You might otherwise say there was an effort to uncover evidence of malfeasance by a high-ranking official in the U.S. government. The U.S. president is constitutionally empowered to conduct foreign policy. And here is a quandary: the notorious call was made on July 25. The U.S. aid of about $400 million was released to Ukraine on September 11 apparently without any results surfacing regarding the Bidens’ nefarious dealings, the whistle blower story broke on Sept 24.
