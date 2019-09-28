Ken: Chicago has its problems: Little Lori Lightfoot and Seasoned Pol Preckwinkle are going to meet soon to figure out how to fix them. That sounds like a sit down between two cute, fuzzy toon characters on rugrat TV — maybe they should invite Gov’nor Teletubby to join them. But Lightfoot is the Chicago mayor in her first year, and Preckwinkle is the veteran Cook County Board president. The agenda likely will be topped by budget woes. Chicago is deep in the hole and the state of Illinois is not in a good position to pull it out. Both have big debts and bond ratings a tick above junk. Slated right behind the budget deficit is gun violence. The gangs have been at war for years, chalking up 30 or 40 shootings every weekend despite relatively restrictive gun laws in Illinois. And there are a lot of other issues, too many drugs, too few jobs, low police morale, high property tax; although the public schools generally are rotten, there is a teacher strike looming. Yada, yada, yada. Can we give these two leaders any guidance to help them out?
Joe: With Chicago there is the good, the bad and the ugly. 1. The good. According to World Business it’s a thriving, diversified and economic powerhouse, with more than 400 major corporate headquarters, including 36 in the Fortune 500. The downtown has had a resurgence. I was in the State and Madison area last week, and the sidewalks were inundated with pedestrians. The same on Michigan Avenue. Young professionals and affluent households are flocking to live in the city, for it is much cheaper than New York City and San Francisco, and they like it. It has a beautiful skyline, great restaurants and nightlife and of course boating and the lake. The other interesting facet is young married couples who work in the city are not leaving for the suburbs. One way to evaluate that is examining weekday L-ridership, for many take the L to the Loop in the morning and home at night. 2. The Bad. You have touched on the bad. Lightfoot on Aug. 29 told us Chicago faced a 2020 budget deficit of $838 million, about one-third of which is higher pension costs. Unless addressed, this will grow more in 2021 and 2022. Your guess is as good as mine as to what “hard choices” she intends to make to solve this deficit. I can’t imagine additional revenue from taxes on recreational marijuana or gambling from the planned casino will save the day. Bankruptcy is not an option (like what happened in Detroit). The Illinois Constitution does not provide for municipalities to file under Chapter 9. So who is most at risk under Lightfoot’s thinking process? Those who receive salaries and pensions or the bondholders? Meanwhile, the residents of the city and people I talk to do not seem to be worried about it. 3. The Ugly. Rough neighborhoods, gangs and shootings. A trip to some neighborhoods is similar to a journey to the heart of darkness. On a weekend in August, 53 people were shot leaving 7 dead and 46 wounded. About the only thing that keeps the death rate down is the use of “Saturday night specials,” firing small caliber rounds, during drive-bys with very little aiming. The size of the bullet often determines whether the victim lives or dies. What is your solution for guns and shootings?
Ken: OK, let’s talk guns. I found an article posted in 2016 by thetrace.com that covered Chicago PD gun statistics, they having confiscated 6,521 illegal guns in 2015. The gang shooters’ gun of choice 40 years ago was a 38 revolver. Today, it is a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol, lethal and conveniently pocketable with a magazine capacity of 15 shots. The PD confiscation of assault rifles such as AR15s and AK47s and powerful revolvers in 357 and 44 magnum is rare. Most of the weapons are stolen or purchased through internet sales or gun shows in states with less strict gun laws than Illinois. So-called Saturday night specials, notable for being cheap, unreliable, inaccurate and disposable, account for maybe 20 percent of guns confiscated by police. Smith and Wesson 9mm is the most common, and the expensive Glock 9mm is the piece of choice for the gangster flush with cash from drug sales. A bit about ballistics: The size of the projectile is less important than the velocity in terms of life or death. The energy of the bullet is determined by the formula E = 1/2 mv2 (Energy = ½ Mass X Velocity Squared) — for a 9mm handgun, the velocity is a bit more than 1,000 ft/sec, for a modern rifle, velocity is about 3,000 ft/sec. For a bullet of the same weight, the rifle imparts nine times the energy, and the energy is proportional to the damage inflicted. Assuming U.S. big city gun homicide follows the Chicago model, an AR15 ban/confiscation is not likely to affect national statistics a great deal — just as the ban during the Clinton years had little effect. Confiscation would for sure create a political firestorm. However, imposing a set of federal laws similar to those in Illinois, closing the loopholes avoiding background checks at gun-shows and other circumstances might well do some good.
Joe: Setting aside violence and guns, Chicago’s biggest problems are their budget, size of the pensions, pension borrowing and debt and the fact assumed revenue and outflow to pay pensions does not match reality. People are living longer and returns on investments are not as good as predicted. Their government-work pensions have ballooned to a level no longer sustainable. Taxpayers have to be protected from paying higher taxes to fund ever growing pension shortfalls. The city needs to protect what current workers already have earned, but the retirement plans need to be reworked perhaps to a self-managed 401(k). I would like to think all of this is elementary to Lightfoot. When Rahm Emanuel left office he proposed the city reduce its payments by passing a constitutional amendment to roll back the 3 percent cost of living adjustment and cut retirement benefits. As she starts having to make hard choices, this is something Lightfoot should consider.
Ken: There is no solution to growing troubles for Chicago without outside help. It won’t be easy to change the Illinois constitution over fierce union opposition, and Gov. Pritzker’s tax gizmos don’t look that promising. According to the census bureau data, Chicago now is losing about 22,000 residents per year. So, my suggestion to Mayor Lori Lightfoot is to make the “hard choice”; go to Washington, and, hat in hand, cut a deal with Trump. He will like that.
