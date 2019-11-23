Joe: When I think back to the Watergate-Nixon impeachment years, I’m reminded of a phrase coined by Earnest Hemingway about bankruptcy and how it arose. His words: “Gradually and then suddenly.” It can be applied to the impeachment process. The Watergate break-in was on June 17, 1972, and the Nixon investigation and public cry for impeachment played out gradually. It wasn’t until 1974 that serious impeachment discussion regarding Nixon came suddenly with the televised impeachment debate by the Senate committee. Once that started, several courageous Republican senators (the wise men that included Barry Goldwater, Howard Baker, etc. Remember those guys?) met with Nixon informing him in effect that he was toast. Impeachment was going to be recommended. On Aug. 9, 1974, Nixon resigned before the House passed articles of impeachment.
It’s interesting to compare Watergate with the current Trump inquiry. The “wise men” are no longer around. Floating around somewhere, however, are the “three amigos.” Their current influence is dubious. In fact, they may no longer be amigos. There are similarities with the two inquiries. Each inquiry had a politically motivated beginning and involved alleged abuse of power. Both presidents felt that their actions were legal. Both attacked the media. Yet, there remains a lot of differences. Nixon when he became president was experienced (a past vice president and senator) and curious. He knew how the government worked. While Nixon resigned, Trump is defiant. So, while the Democrats have a hill to climb, every impeachment process that unfolds can move slowly but then come suddenly.
Ken: So, we’re talking about comparing the impeachment process of Nixon and Trump. First off, there was a clear-cut crime in 1972. A bunch of Cubans were apprehended breaking into DNC offices in Watergate, and they were carrying cash traced directly to the Nixon campaign. There was evidence that Nixon himself was involved in an after-the-fact cover up. The Mueller intelligence investigation of 2017-2019 and the Democrat House in 2019 are still searching for an impeachable Trump crime. Yesterday (Wednesday, Nov. 13) was the first day of open testimony about Trump’ famous phone call by the Schiff committee, and it was a yawner. Two witnesses, no facts. Metaphorically, the top of the order has struck out. Two out, no one on. And far from covering up anything, the president’s first response when the so-called whistle blower story was revealed was to release the transcript of the call. The House Democrats are going all-in and will not be going slowly on this process because they know that as it stands, their growing passel of candidates lacks any one that is likely to beat Trump a year from now. A strong and growing economy and low unemployment are always hard to beat.
Joe: I don’t think you can find any prior president with a 3.5 percent national unemployment rate (which is excellent), having such extremely poor 40 percent approval ratings (Reuters and Politico). This is telling. Despite a “strong” economy, Trump remains extremely unpopular. Before these hearings commenced, polls from NBC and Reuters showed that over 40 percent of Americans believed that Trump should be impeached. Oddly, when Nixon resigned, only 22 percent of Americans felt he should be impeached and removed.
My suggestion is let’s not prejudge this serious ongoing case. Americans can decide the issue for themselves when all the evidence is in and it’s over. As I write this on Nov. 17, 2019, the impeachment trial is only in its second day of public testimony. We have heard only three witnesses. New facts keep dripping out, but the facts so far are pretty damning and the Republicans on the committee are doing a poor job defending Trump. Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal best described it this way: “Republicans on the panel didn’t know what to do. They know what this story is and I believe they absolutely know the president muscled an ally, holding public money over its head to get a personal political favor.” So why not admit that? If you consult the law books, using taxpayer congressional money (aid) to pressure the Ukraine to do our president a personal political gain favor helping him in the next election, is clearly illegal. Who is the beneficiary of this scheme? Americans or Trump personally? It gets worse. Now you have a Trump conversation on a cell phone in a Ukraine restaurant being exposed and words from Gordon Sondland (one of the three amigos) that “President Trump cares more about the investigation of Biden” than about Ukraine’s confrontation with Putin. And that’s not even considering letting Ukrainians die, because the Congressional money was withheld (until the whistleblower’s complaint came out) trying to get dirt on your political opponent.
But there is hope for Trump if he would listen. Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested a defense for Trump this week, namely that the administration was so inept its members were “incapable of forming a quid pro quo.” That’s not bad. Incompetence and ineptitude equals innocence in many cases. I won a case once defending a criminal defendant on the grounds of “stupidity,” telling the jury that the guy was so mentally inept that he had no understanding of what exactly he was doing and that “intent” to do something wrong criminally was an anathema to his thinking process.
With the elections only 11 months away and to end this impeachment odyssey in D.C. now, the Republicans, Trump and the Dems should make a deal (like a plea agreement). Trump appears at the hearing and says something like, “Look, with Ukraine, yeah, I tried to get dirt on Sleepy Joe. It was wrong and I made a mistake, OK. I’m a real estate guy. Rudy didn’t explain to me that there was something improper in asking for a favor.” In exchange the Democrats withdraw articles of impeachment and pass simply a resolution condemning the Trump administration concerning the Ukraine affair. We all move on. Could you live with that?
Ken: I think most Republicans and more than a few Democrats would like that deal at this point. But would Adam Schiff, who has the tenacity of an enraged pit bull clamped onto Trump’s buttocks and not wanting to let go without tearing away a pound of flesh, and Pelosi, who is chanting, “Sic ‘em, sic ‘em,” accept a deal?
Joe: The holidays are approaching. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
