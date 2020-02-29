Ken: I think that President Donald Trump’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence after eight years served was appropriate. Blago is pure doofus, not smart enough to deserve his extensive time in federal prison. In 2008, he was caught on his FBI wiretapped office phone trying to make a deal to sell Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat. So, as not to let the issue besmirch Obama, the evidence was gathered, Blago arrested, tried and sentenced before you could say Blagojevich. And no deal was ever consummated. He should have known that in accord with the Chicago Way, doing that kind of business is best conducted on a Grant Park bench during a boisterous nearby softball game. Or naked in the steam room at the Union League Club. He’s now no threat to anybody, and the idea that a tough sentence has any effect to deter Illinois’ miscreant pols is absurd. Case in point, Chicago Aldermen Ed Burke, Carrie Austin, et al.
Joe: The president certainly has the power to issue pardons and commute sentences. By last count, there are (looking at state, federal and local correctional facilities) more than 2.3 million people locked up and incarcerated in the U.S. Can there be any doubt that there are cases of injustice that exist? I mean real deserving souls who somehow have fallen through the cracks of our criminal justice system. But out of this group, Trump picks Blago, a disgraced former Democratic governor, convicted on 17 of 20 counts of crimes such as wire fraud, extortion, soliciting bribes and conspiracy. Blago has never admitted guilt to these offenses or shown remorse. Trump’s decision looks and is totally political, letting loose people that mirror himself, or have given donations or have connections. Let’s face it, the White House crew and probably many members of Congress belong in the garbage heap of obsolescence. They have out worn their usefulness. They have no interest in doing good with pardons or commutations. They are not street savvy people concerned about the rule of law, criminal justice reform or digging out cases of injustice.
Meanwhile, one can’t help having a lot of sympathy for Blago’s wife and two young daughters, who attend private schools in Chicago. Blago’s criminal record and time spent in prison has destroyed his family’s reputation and decimated future job opportunities. His law license is gone. His pension is kaput. Before he writes a book and goes on a speaking tour, perhaps he should spend six months holed up with the Jesuits, where psychotherapists could help him get his head on straight and come to terms with truth and piety. He was once a Golden Gloves boxer. Head blows can exact a toll. His convictions went through multiple appeals courts, including a Petition for Certiorari to the Supreme Court, which was denied. Maintaining his innocence, by claiming he was hounded by the FBI and Department of Justice makes it appear he still is mentally unbalanced with a personality that needs to be fixed. What about Stone’s sentence of 40 months for seven felonies? Is he next to be pardoned?
Ken: You are exactly correct — Blago is a loser. And that’s exactly why keeping him incarcerated is pointless. My problem is with the awesome and ruthless power of the FBI and federal prosecutors. They can seemingly set their sights on any person, entrap him, level charges, turn the screws and send him to the can for years. It is even an accelerated process should that target have political connections that are crossways with the current politically weaponized DOJ. Good example — Gen. Michael Flynn. That Blago hasn’t admitted guilt is consistent with the fact that he never got to do anything but talk, for which he got 14 years. The federal sentencing guideline for bank robbery is only 20 years max. On TV, they always wait until the perp pockets the envelope of filthy lucre before nabbing him. I am aware that just talking to someone about committing a future crime can be a violation of statute. This story does have a hero: She is wife, Patti Blago, who stood by her man for 10 years seeking legal relief, finally finding the friendly ear of Trump. Remember that Trump had met Blago when Blago was a contestant on “The Apprentice” before his incarceration. Incidentally, Blago acted the doofus on that occasion as well.
Joe: Strange that you would cite, “Good example — Gen. Michael Flynn” for the “ruthless power of the FBI and federal prosecutors.” The logic in doing so escapes me. Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court in December 2017 to “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI. When he entered his plea, he was represented by the law firm of Covington & Burling, one of the top law firms in Washington, D.C. In court, Flynn told the trial judge in part … “I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong.” Now, facing substantial jail time, he wants to vacate his plea. His motion (filed by new counsel) will be heard Feb. 27. So, tell me, in the unlikely event that the judge grants his motion, is he entitled to the presumption of innocence, since he has admitted his crimes?
Frankly, it is very sad right now with what is happening in the White House and the DOJ in D.C. Public corruption cases (like Blago’s) and graft are far from dead. Each year, corruption siphons off tax dollars costing the U.S. government billions of dollars. Attacking corruption utilizing phone-taps (as was done with Blago) still is one of the government’s most effective tools.
Ken: First, Blago is an Illinois Democrat and has had no part in the Trump political apparatus. Second, an analysis of the Flynn case would provide fodder for another column. Suffice it to say the FBI has lost credibility since I listened to “The FBI in Peace and War” on the radio in the 1950s. I still think of that show if I hear the march from “Love For Three Oranges.” The Obama politicized DOJ deep state has given the appearance of not applying the law in a fair, nonpartisan way. Hillary Clinton received James Comey’s exculpation, Trump got Robert Mueller’s investigation. Joe Biden got a run at being president, Trump was impeached. Also, the Obama IRS clearly targeted conservatives; Lois Lerner admitted it. I actually had a couple of communications from the IRS in 2013 questioning the cost basis of transactions even after they had been accurately reported by the brokerage firm. I joked to my CPA that they were after me because I had in a small way supported the Mitt Romney campaign. Turned out maybe no joke.
Joe: Trump’s decision for Blago, a Democrat, gives Trump the opportunity when he pardons Stone, a Republican, to say that he is not being biased or partisan. Meanwhile, “Rod Blagojevich Superstar,” a musical, is coming back for a performance in April at Second City’s theater in Chicago. I’m anticipating that the opening scene will again have Blago (in person) standing on a chair with his arms raised as if he were being crucified.
