Ken: On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the New York Times published a piece and set it up with the title “The Amazon Behemoth and Its Would be David.” It seems George Soros has pledged $15 million to support Athena, a group of Social Justice Warriors (SJWs) and the metaphorical David of the article’s title, to protest Amazon’s business practices, giant dominating size and scary expansion. One activist was quoted saying he has going to focus on work conditions in “the goods movement sector.” That would be mainly warehouse workers. Notably, Amazon already has pledged to pay its 750,000 employees $15 per hour. I have liked Amazon from its early days in the late 1990s because the e-book appeared just when I ran out of space on the bookshelf, and Amazon stock sold at $40.
Joe: About a decade ago, Jeff Bezos told Amazon employees “in order to be a $200 billion company, we’ve got to learn how to sell clothes and food.” Bezos is smart. Since then, Amazon’s annual sales have gone to more than $200 billion. It has acquired the grocery chain Whole Foods, and, for good measure, it now has overtaken Macy’s and Walmart as the largest annual seller of clothing to Americans. Among my many jobs in working my way through college was as a part-time salesperson in a clothing store. One thing I learned about the apparel business is there are profits to be made there compared to other categories of goods (such as electronics for example) because margins are higher, and its the basics (socks, underwear, T-shirts, etc.) that keep the cash registers hopping. Because e-commerce today accounts for about 40 percent of U.S. retail growth, what advice do you have to give to local retailers on ways to up their game and compete?
Ken: Considering the rapid addition and expansion of Amazon service and product lines, and Amazon’s emphasis on aggressively low prices and helpful customer service, that’s a good question. Even though it provided comfy reading chairs in little islands between book racks and sold Starbucks coffee and pastries, Barnes & Noble hit heavy weather when Amazon arrived; now, still struggling Barnes & Noble is the only survivor of all the bookseller chain stores. Don’t try to compete with Amazon by retailing socks and tees. Sell the right product, such as high-end suits and dresses that require fitting and tailoring. Add additional convenience services. Supermarkets have started delivering groceries to the door. Best Buy has the Geek Squad for installation and support of their electronic sales. Some retail areas are almost immune, including much of business related to automobiles and major appliances. After hearing and reading so much about the black hole of e-commerce gobbling up the retail sector, surprise, U.S. government statistics peg online retail in 2019 at only 11 percent of the total business.
Joe: With adversity comes opportunity. One retail stock that is doing well is Target, which if it sells online, allows customers to pick up their purchases at physical stores. The stock is up 90 percent this year. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble is not dead and is trying to create conditions for it to be a better book seller, such as improving the customer experience. People want to enjoy themselves and bring the kids.
If, as you say, online retail is only 11 percent of the total business, then 89 percent of shopping in the U.S. is done in person. Can tech help the stores by focusing on the shopper’s experience of their being in the store (making it personal) and not the product? There’s a retailer with a website that springs to life every time a customer selects a piece of clothing, instantly creating an entire outfit around the initial choice. You can pick it up on your cellphone. If it performs as planned, then the result should generate additional sales and boost customer satisfaction.
Ken: Right now, Amazon is on the crest of the wave. CEO Bezos has made a lot of good choices in 25 years building an online bookstore into an e-commerce behemoth, a seller of nearly everything. But also, every decision for the up-and-comer is a bit of a gamble, and a few bad bets can sink an enterprise in the early going. A few months ago, we wrote a piece about Theranos, a unicorn company. Unicorns are rare, thus the rare tech start-up enterprise that reaches $1 billion in value is tagged as a unicorn. Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes made the bad decision to prematurely market a product and committed fraud in the process — the result, a massive fail. Finally, Amazon founder Bezos said to employees at a staff meeting, “Amazon is not too big to fail. In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years …” You have to think about once dominant retailers Sears and Macy’s that are on life support today. Where did they go wrong? Notably, the Sears catalog is the direct progenitor of internet sales. Will Amazon be brought down by some future tech development no one now can conceive of?
Joe: OK, here’s a final thought. Do we need to help Bezos buy another vacation home? According to House Beautiful, he has at least six homes adding up to an estimated $84 million. This Christmas, shop local and spend local. Let’s support the local businesses that support the area where we live, work and play.
