Much is being written today about how the pandemic is affecting people’s lives. In our locked-down, housebound state, the pause button has been pushed for my wife and I. Reality has set in. Now, we reflect on good times past, when you were able to enjoy the pleasurable experience of dining out with friends at restaurants and pubs. One grieves for restaurants and their employees for what they now are going through.
On the plus side personally, my cooking and home-bartending skills have grown exponentially, although cooking at home with labor intensive dishes will make anyone more appreciative of restaurants. To order in, there are food-delivery apps. There are also restaurants that offer dinners with easy pickup. What you gain in convenience, however, you lose in other ways, such as the camaraderie of being around people in a bar or restaurant.
When I got out of law school, I spent the summer in Chicago studying for the bar exam. In the dire financial straits I found myself, I took a night job as an ID checker and bouncer in a bar and restaurant on Wells Street in Old Town. Occasionally, there were unruly patrons, but seldom were there serious fights. Hemingway and Nelson Algren had it right. To understand and know the culture of the city, its people, businesses and neighborhoods, spend nights in the bars. What I learned working there, is many of these establishments (even without a pandemic) had the life expectancy of butterflies. Staying alive and financially solvent was difficult. Fixed costs of operating (rent, utilities, etc.) were relatively high. Profit margins were tight, similar to the seating arrangements. The rule on the floor was squeeze in as many people as possible with young people galore. Knees touching. Sharing of sips, bites and plates was commonplace. The likelihood of seeing that in restaurants and bars on Wells Street any time soon with what we now are going through is remote.
Everyone wants the restaurant sector to bounce back, but questions are being raised whether small businesses such as restaurants, pubs and taverns even can survive the pandemic apocalypse. As the National Bureau of Economic Research noted, “The restaurant industry seems particularly vulnerable to a long crisis.” Customers are wary of showing up. According to data from the booking service, Open Table, restaurant bookings were declining even before the shutdowns, primarily because of comfort level and fear. Risking infection and one’s life for a dinner out did not seem too swift.
In the state of Georgia this past week the quarantine has been lifted for restaurants. However, to ease the concerns of customers worried about infections, 39 guidelines have been installed. They are too lengthy to list here. For now, it can be noted in Georgia the dining experience has changed. Restaurants must come to terms with needed social distancing. They have become tightly supervised, aseptic places. The new normal is extra space between tables, retooling ventilation systems if needed and measuring the temperature of employees before they start work.
OK. I am finished with pessimism. It’s because this is America that I am optimistic U.S.A. small businesses, including restaurants and bars, can and will deal with everything the government throws at them or doesn’t throw at them, not only to protect their employees and the community, but to tamp down the virus and limit its spread. New treatments for the virus are on their way. Human vaccine trials are started. Once the virus is addressed, my view is the restaurant business and bars will come back strong. When the 1918 flu pandemic ended after World War I, along came the Roaring 20s, which many writers describe as one big party celebrating life and fun. A lot of cash was thrown around. Restaurants and everyone flourished. Yes, it was only for a decade, but what came thereafter is another story.
Recently, I got a note from a friend, a small business guy, who owns the Cherry Hut restaurant, a cherished place trusted by many, located in Beulah, Mich. Restaurants are closed until April 30 in Michigan, but the Cherry Hut is optimistic about opening thereafter. In Jerry Case’s words, “We started as a stand on the shore of Crystal Lake selling pies and have now grown into a full-service restaurant and gift shop that delivers smiles all over America. The virus won’t ever change that. … The Cherry Hut has survived the Great Depression, the second World War and numerous other recessions and disasters. ... Our collective resolve will get us through this.” Spoken like a true U.S.A. businessman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!