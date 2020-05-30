In my isolated state, I recently reread “A Time of Gifts,’’ one of my favorite books, written by Patrick Leigh Fermor. For me when locked down, reading books on travel, places and journeys provides pleasure and solace. However, if you are 18 years of age and trying to decide whether to go to college or defer, this book is prescient today for other reasons as well.
Fermor was born and lived in London. In 1933 at the age of 18, he was experiencing problems getting into a university. Housebound and filled with gloom, he felt that he was “floating toward disintegration. The outlook grew steadily darker and more overcast.” Sitting at his desk alone in his room, while “Stormy Weather’’ played on a gramophone in the room below, inspiration came. In lieu of going to college, he decided to take a gap year and walk from Rotterdam to Constantinople. He had a book in mind. He took with him a few clothes, several letters of introduction, a journal to record his thoughts, a copy of Horace’s “Odes” and a rucksack. He was given a “lifeline” allowance of a pound a week (the equivalent then of $5). His plan was to walk the route and live like a tramp or wondering scholar, sleeping in workhouses, monasteries and barns. The book is a rich account of his adventures and travels, with detailed descriptions of sights and conversation. A Time of Gifts will take you on his walk as far as Hungary. It has been cons”idered one of the best books of travel literature ever written. His second book Between the Woods and the Water’’ picks his travels up from there.
I mention this because there are 3.7 million mostly 18-year-old high school students in the USA who have graduated or are expected to graduate during the 2019-2020 school year. I extend my congratulations to all for everything you have accomplished. Well done. On the cusp of college, you are our future, but many are struggling, as Fermor did, with issues on what to do next.
As a result of the virus, there is confusion whether colleges and universities will open up or go exclusively online. For those reasons, the American Council on Education is projecting a 15 percent decline in enrollment at colleges this fall. Think about that and do the math. By my calculations, that means that over 350,000 high school grads will be taking a “gap” year, doing something other than attending college.
If you are 18 and one of those grads, sitting in your room, thinking about what to do next, while hearing Hendrix singing” There Must be Some Kind of Way Out of Here’’ in the room below, I am in no way suggesting that, like Fermor, you take a gap year and walk around Europe. In my view taking a “gap” year in 2020-2021 to do something other than extending your education is a serious mistake.
With the pandemic, 39 million people are currently unemployed. Finding a job, internships, and even doing volunteer work for non-profits would be difficult if not impossible. Many people who are fortunate to have a job, work remotely. Offices are closed. Travel is restricted. People everywhere, including Europe, have anxiety over sickness. Meanwhile, the importance of education cannot be over emphasized. “A bachelor’s degree is worth $2.8 million on average over a lifetime”, according to the Center on Education and Workforce at Georgetown University. Under these circumstances, why would a student in 2020 not want to get on with it and extend their education? “The secret of getting ahead is getting started,” which is not my quote but Mark Twain’s.
This fall, Notre Dame, the University of South Carolina, Rice, Creighton and many other colleges and universities are opening their campuses to students, with shorter semesters. Our own Olivet and KCC, to my knowledge, have plans to open campus this fall with on campus classes and activities. Bradley University in Peoria is opening its campus. There does remain the question as to what extent online teaching will take place. Many students feel they are shortchanged by online teaching.
Some time ago, I briefly taught a business law course at Kankakee Community College. Business law in one semester can be so vast. Galileo might have had an easier job covering the Inquisition. I cannot imagine keeping the same level of engagement with a zoom lecture. Remote online teaching is better than no teaching at all, but face to face teaching, in my view, brings rich interpersonal interactions and relationships between students and teachers and classmates and is demonstrably better. What is the best possible learning experience? From Alfred North Whitehead, in 1927, this comment remains worthy of note, “The justification for a university is that it preserves the connection between knowledge and the zest for life, by uniting the young and the old in the imaginative consideration of learning.”
In this pandemic year it will be up to the institutions to prove upon admittance that their degree courses will not be compromised. I am confident they will do that.
Joe Yurgine
