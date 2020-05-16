Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY EVENING... .A WIDESPREAD AREA OF GENERALLY STEADY AND MODERATE RAINFALL IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP TONIGHT AND INTO SUNDAY MORNING. THIS RAIN WILL FALL ONTO SOILS THAT ARE NEARLY OR ALREADY SATURATED DUE TO THURSDAY NIGHT'S HEAVY RAIN EVENT. BY LATE SUNDAY MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON, THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVIER RAINFALL MAY BEGIN TO TRAIN OF THE SAME AREAS RESULTING IN A THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING AND SUBSEQUENT RENEWED RIVER FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, CENTRAL COOK, DE KALB, DUPAGE, EASTERN WILL, GRUNDY, KANE, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LAKE IL, MCHENRY, NORTHERN COOK, NORTHERN WILL, SOUTHERN COOK, AND SOUTHERN WILL. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, JASPER, LAKE IN, NEWTON, AND PORTER. * FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AN INITIAL WIDESPREAD AREA OF MODERATE RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. LOCALIZED RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS ACTIVITY. ADDITIONAL HEAVIER SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE THEN EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS AND MAY MOVE OVER THE SAME AREAS RESULTING IN THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. * THIS HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. ADDITIONAL RISES ON AREA RIVERS INTO NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&