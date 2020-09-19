So I went back to grade school and attended the first day of class with my grandson. It was easy. There was no commuting or school bus. My grandson, a Chicago Public School student, started first grade this past week — remotely. He is holed up in our Michigan cottage in one of our bedrooms attending class via a computer. He sits at a desk with a lap top and an internet connection I juiced up, which as best I can tell is the bare minimum that remote education requires. His mother sits next to him to assist and familiarize him with navigation.
Unfortunately, what is absent are his classmates and meeting his new teachers face to face. During this unprecedented time of upended education, the lasting impact on students being isolated from their teachers and peers in homes that are different remains to be seen.
The current technology turns his laptop screen into a classroom. His class mates are on a screen along with the teacher. Each student has a microphone, which is supposed to be kept muted. I use the word “supposed” because as classes proceeded some of the kids unmuted their mikes, bringing in on one occasion some rap music. These are a few of the kinks being worked out, but in watching everything it appeared that the classes went better than anticipated, with the teachers really trying. The technology permits the teacher to ask questions.
Does a first grader like these virtual sessions? It’s too early to tell. Long trips by bus to the school are eliminated. Is it possible to keep the same level of engagement on a zoom lecture as opposed to in person face-to-face teaching? Let’s face it. If online teaching was superior to face-to-face, we would have been doing it before the pandemic, right?
If there are any pluses from COVID-19 vis-a-vis on-line education for students, it’s that the window on what and how students are being taught is now exposed and open. The curtain has been pulled back. Adults and parents who have gone through grade school, junior high and high school can now see and listen to what goes on in the classrooms. It can be graded, applauded, or viewed with dismay. Parents can gain insights on their student’s abilities, along with inadequacies in their school’s performance and what is being taught. Given the extent of online education and the inevitable feedback bound to come, it’s already being predicted that heads will roll.
Before I throw out some observations on all of this, I should mention something right up front. I’m a lawyer with little expertise in education. I did teach business law for a short time at Kankakee Community College. Like many other lawyers I have also given talks and lectures to legal and community groups. How grade school and high school students should be taught I leave to others.
There is a book out by E.D. Hirsch called “Cultural Literacy: What Every American Needs to Know”. It was discussed last week in the Wall Street Journal. It included a long list of historical figures, events, concepts and literary works which in Hirsch’s view all educated Americans should know. He states: “On the International Adult Literacy Survey, Americans went from being No. 1 for children who were educated in the 1950;s to fifth for those in the 70’s and 14th in the 90’s. And things have only gotten worse. Between 2002 and 2015, American school children went from a ranking of 15th to 24th in reading on the Program for International Assessment.” Why? Hirsch’s argument is that schools often do not provide and teach basic facts which are the building blocks for higher education. His views are a critique that the new ways of education aren’t necessarily working. Hirsch preaches the Core Knowledge curriculum, which in his view has significant benefits for vocabulary, science and social studies knowledge. It has been adopted in many school districts.
Can we agree that knowing things is absolutely essential if you are going to form coherent search strategies on Google or Bing and make sense of what you find? Take the subject of American history. Is it better for students to be taught a timeline of history of the U.S. from 1492 when Columbus opened the door to colonization of the Americas until the present or should we muddle along studying various segments of history, such as industrialization, race relations, immigration issues, etc.? With English, is it enough to just study words, without using them in speech and writing? Does computer language outweigh learning a foreign language? That was a question I wanted to ask the instructor over the screen as I sat in on my grandson’s course in Italian, taught by a credentialed guy from Italy with a great bio.
Frankly, I do not have the answers to all of these questions. I’m one that believes that no issue is more important in this country than the education of our students, getting them through school and hopefully through college without a lot of debt. Education is underfunded. The costs of delivering an education and getting an education have gone up. To cut to the chase, is the pandemic going to change anything? With a whole lot of people now listening and watching, whether Congress comes up with more funding and everyone else ups our game with education remains to be seen.
