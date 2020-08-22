Sitting and hoping changes nothing. For two consecutive summers, I have been hoping that an issue of public safety would be addressed. It hasn’t happened. Waiting for the inevitable serious injury to occur before any action is taken does not reflect sound public safety policy. But, should an accident happen, there will be plenty of blame to go around.
On any given summer day, a pack of loud off-street vehicles can be seen and heard ripping up and down the streets and through residential areas. Not only are they not street legal, they are ridden recklessly without regard for the law-abiding public.
Speeding, popping wheelies, weaving in and out of traffic at will without even the courtesy of a turn signal. Contrarily, if a driver of a street legal vehicle was seen speeding, changing lanes without signaling, running stop lights or stop signs or failing to wear a seat restraint, there is a good probability he or she would be pulled over and possibly cited for a roadway violation.
What makes it so puzzling is that these reckless riders are so emboldened, that they do it in plain view of law enforcement, state and local. It is no exaggeration.
East Court Street, one of our busiest thoroughfares, is often and adequately patrolled by local police. It is actually much appreciated to see the police presence that serves as a great bad driving deterrent. It works. Even during out of school periods, traffic east and west bound from downtown to the Interstate 57 interchange is a pretty safe commute. With one exception — the off-road pack.
This group races down Court Street exceeding the speed limit, lifting their front tires off the road, standing up on their vehicles, zipping back and forth across lanes. All this in front of the same patrol car or cars that keep legal drivers at bay. There is an unquestionable bravado displayed by the off-road riders as they stand proudly on their vehicles seemingly daring anyone to challenge their presence. Even the police.
Again, the driver of a stopped legitimate vehicle would be required to show documentation that the vehicle is legal and provide proof of liability insurance in the event of an accident. As should be. Why the double standard? Why is one group allowed to operate freely outside the lines of the law, while the majority is held to a higher standard?
Periodically, law enforcement will conduct roadside safety checkpoints to make sure drivers are in compliance with the rules. In particular, in the interest of protecting the public, an emphasis is placed on seat restraint compliance and impaired driving.
Those found in violation may be cited or taken off the road if drivers are found impaired. The value of safe roadways is incalculable.
So, why is the safety of our local streets allowed to be compromised by a select few? No dragnet is necessary to find the culprits. They are loud and proud and boisterous.
If the vehicles are being permitted to operate in an illegal manner, should the public assume they are also allowed to operate without proper liability coverage? Just in case someone gets hurt. Or worse.
It has been at least two years that I have noticed the illegal and dangerous conduct. A prevailing response is to wait until someone is seriously injured or killed for something to be done. Why wait? Most roadway accidents are preventable. Should an unfortunate serious incident occur, who will shoulder the blame? Who has given this group the implied permission to disregard the rules of the road and the safety of the community?
Without securing my seat belt, I pulled onto a public road. In less than 500 feet on East Court Street, I was pulled over, cited and fined. Yet a pack off illegal vehicle riders can travel in a reckless manner for 20 blocks on East Court Street and not even be given a warning.
Why am I paying a monthly $10 public safety fee?
