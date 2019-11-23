April 9, 1865, Appomattox, Va.: The Civil War is over.
April 9, 1865: Mobile, Ala.: The Civil War is not over yet.
On that April day, one more battle loomed before the war would end for 29-year-old Lt. William F. Kenaga, of Kankakee, and the men of his Company K, 76th Illinois Volunteer Infantry.
For more than a week, Union forces had been fighting their way through a ring of fortifications protecting the Confederate port of Mobile. On April 9, their objective was the last of these: Fort Blakely, a strongpoint protected by earthworks and lines of abattis (a defensive obstacle formed by felled trees with sharpened branches facing the enemy).
At 5:30 p.m., some 16,000 Union troops —including the men of the 76th Illinois— were ordered to charge (no one on the Fort Blakely battlefield was aware Robert E. Lee had surrendered his forces to Ulysses S. Grant several hours earlier at Appomattox). In a history of the Mobile campaign written after the war, General C. C. Andrews described the action:
“The Seventy-Sixth Illinois charged directly on the redoubt in their front. ... One man in that regiment was killed at the first line of abattis and rifle pits, then at the second line, the battle became fierce and bloody. ... While a part of the regiment maintained a spirited fire, the rest crossed the abattis. Lieutenant William Kenaya [Kenaga] was shot through a leg at the second abattis and, nearer the works, was hit in the ankle joint of his other leg, then unable to walk, he kept upright on his knees and rallied and cheered the men. ... No regiment in the field that day suffered so heavily. None exhibited more intrepid bravery; and higher praise than that cannot be awarded troops.”
In the battle, the 76th lost 17 men killed in action (10 of them from Kankakee or Iroquois counties), and 81 men were wounded. Only one man from Company K, Sergeant Henry B. Hussey, of Iroquois County, died in the charge at Blakely.
The regimental colors of the 76th were the first to be planted atop the Confederate fortifications but at a tragic cost.
“The color sergeant [the senior sergeant who carried the regimental flag into battle] was killed within 20 feet of the works,” wrote General Andrews, “then the colors were taken by the noble and brave Corporal Goldwood, who, as he was planting them on the parapet, received the contents of three muskets so close that the discharge burnt his clothes, and he fell dead inside the works with the colors in his arms.”
Charles Goldwood, of Kankakee, belonged to Company I, composed mostly of Kankakee men. He and William Kenaga were both members of that company when the regiment mustered in at Kankakee on Aug. 22, 1862. Kenaga was promoted to the rank of lieutenant Feb. 16, 1864, taking command of Company K on March 5.
Lieutenant Kenaga, after being severely wounded in the right leg and left ankle, was evacuated from the battlefield to New Orleans. Three days later, he was placed aboard a train bound for Kankakee. A biographical sketch in a 1906 volume stated he “arrived in Kankakee April 23, reaching his destination unconscious and remaining so the greater part of the time until June. In the meantime, May 2, his left limb was amputated. His sufferings had been long and intense, and it was not until late in August 1865, that he was able to get about on crutches.”
Kankakee County’s Republican Party selected the wounded veteran as its candidate for county clerk in that fall’s elections. The 1906 biographical sketch noted he was elected to the office “as the result of the unanimous vote of the entire body of voters, regardless of party, there being no candidate against him.”
He took office in December 1865 and served as Kankakee County Clerk until 1894 (with the exception of one term: 1874-1878). In those days, county offices were not full-time occupations; William Kenaga developed a successful business selling insurance and handling probate cases.
The year after he was elected to office, Kenaga took on another responsibility, marrying Miss Annie Sinclair, a native of upstate New York. They became the parents of three children: William, who became an attorney in Cleveland, Ohio; Katherine, who earned a master’s degree from Radcliffe College and pursued a teaching career in California; and Arthur, a physician who practiced in Herscher and later in Kankakee.
Annie Sinclair Kenaga died in 1879 at the age of 42; two years later, her younger sister, Nettie, became the second Mrs. William F. Kenaga. Eight years before she married, Nettie Sinclair had become the first woman in Illinois to hold the position of county superintendent of schools. In 1873, the Kankakee County Board of Supervisors chose Miss Sinclair to complete the term of the Rev. F. W. Beecher, who had resigned. She later was elected to a full four-year term. Nettie and William Kenaga were the parents of two daughters, Mary and Annie.
The former soldier was a charter member of Kankakee’s Whipple Post of the Grand Army of the Republic (the Civil War veterans’ group), and had held every office in that organization. When he died in November 1912 at the age of 75, the GAR played a prominent part in his funeral. The “old soldiers” provided an honor guard while his body lay in state at the First Presbyterian Church and conducted the organization’s funeral rites following the church service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!