While we are in our legislative spring session until mid-May, members will speak about and debate the laws we want to pass to make Illinois a better place for our families. While floor debate will use broad language like “improving education” or “implementing reforms,” some of us may wonder what that will actually look like after the Governor signs a bill into law.

This General Assembly, I am proud to be a member of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR). This is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative oversight committee that oversees the rule-making process by state agencies. What are state agencies? Think of executive departments in our state, like the Department of Transportation, the Secretary of State or the Board of Education.

In session, we pass laws that can include directives for these agencies. However, there can be some muddy water between what the bill says and how that translates into actual rules these agencies use. JCAR makes sure the agencies and laws are on the same page.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

