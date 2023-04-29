Advice families receive to prepare for a recession include basic tips like planning spending, reducing expenses, increasing emergency funds and paying down debt.

Illinois families employ these tips every day to balance their checkbooks. This often involves financial sacrifices to brace themselves for possible forthcoming economic storm clouds.

It’s important their state government does the same.

Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.

