Advice families receive to prepare for a recession include basic tips like planning spending, reducing expenses, increasing emergency funds and paying down debt.
Illinois families employ these tips every day to balance their checkbooks. This often involves financial sacrifices to brace themselves for possible forthcoming economic storm clouds.
It’s important their state government does the same.
Illinois prepares a spending plan at the end of every spring legislative session for the upcoming fiscal year that begins in July. This process yields ongoing projections on how the state’s economy will look in the future. Illinois families do this by keeping an eye on the news so they know the economy of tomorrow before making a financial decision today.
So far, the economy of tomorrow looks bleak for Illinois. Persistent inflation, spiking interest rates and real GDP throughout the U.S. is expected to grow only 0.7% in 2023 and 1.1% in 2024. Global economic forecasters project the U.S. economy is deemed likely to fall into a mild recession in 2023.
Meanwhile, the primary sources of Illinois general revenue funds, income tax, sales tax and federal aid are forecast to decline. These once titanic revenue sources pale in comparison now to the need for over $50 billion in general funds annual revenues.
Illinois is also selling $2.45 billion in general obligation bonds, accruing more debt, while pensions are severely underfunded with a debt balance of more than $100 billion. In terms of savings, Illinois’ “Rainy Day Fund” has $1.22 billion in it. That seems high, until actually implemented; this equals less than six days of Illinois general funds spending.
Fortunately, there are steps we can take in the General Assembly to create an accountable budget that reflects the fiscal sacrifices and priorities of our constituents.
The House Republican Caucus’ primary budget reform ideas include basing the budget off a revenue estimate and requiring a balanced budget — basic steps we can take in the General Assembly. We also need to listen to the voices of Illinoisans whose tax dollars we will be spending. We need to hold budget hearings that respect public input and minority voices and honor the voters’ decision to reject the Graduated Income Tax Hike.
We can also eliminate the franchise tax on employers and reduce the harmful impacts of the estate tax on Illinois family farms. To return money to the people of Illinois, we need to prioritize property tax relief and direct excess income tax collections to taxpayers instead of funding politician pay raises.
With these rudimentary budget priorities, we can prepare our state for an upcoming recession and mirror the actions of our constituents at their kitchen tables. We are budgeting taxpayers’ money. It is our responsibility to spend these funds wisely, pay down our debts, and plan for realities that loom on the horizon.
Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is the state representative for the 79th House District, which includes parts of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. Her district office is located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee and may be reached by calling 815-523-7779.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.