What would it be this time, I wondered, as the protesting students rushed into my office a few years ago at Wesleyan University. More trigger warnings or calls to cancel a speaker?

I’ve been well aware that students are accused of enforcing political conformity with social ostracism while avoiding hard questions about their own (progressive) pieties. Conservatives have for decades complained about protests and student demands, but today even liberals join in, unhappy to have found themselves the targets of student objections to the language they use, or their blindness to their own privilege.

I joked with the protesters, asking them why they weren’t waiting for my regular office hours. One pulled out an old campus newspaper article showing me, then a junior at the university, among those occupying the president’s office some 30 years before. Well played, I admitted, as they presented their demands. Some of their ideas, like reducing our carbon footprint, turned out to be quite sensible. Others, like boycotting groups that had any connection to Israel, seemed to me misguided. We worked through our differences in engaged conversation. We all learned something.

Michael S. Roth is the president of Wesleyan University.

Recommended for you