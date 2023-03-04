jim byrne

Byrne

No one debates the need for mental health services locally. In fact, I have had people close to me rely on mental health services. So for those pushing a sales tax on us all to assume, makes, well you know how that goes.

Below is a list of 19 area providers. Did it take $3.1 million to put this list together? No. As with all health care services, it is insurance driven and there are services for the non-insured.

If you need services, contact any of the providers below for Kankakee County:

