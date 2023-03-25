alan swinford

Alan Swinford

By Alan Swinford

I’m voting for the mental health referendum on April 4, and I don’t like taxes either. In a perfect world, I would prefer not to pay taxes. It would be great if I could spend all I earn on the things I want. I definitely don’t agree with how all of my tax money is spent.

But while I am not thrilled with taxes, I also want services. I want sidewalks, and snow plowed off my streets, parks, schools, and a fire department and ambulance nearby if I need them. I understand these things aren’t free, and we all have to contribute to them for the good of the community. Even if I don’t use them regularly, I want them there for people who do and to be there when I need them.

Alan Swinford has spent 35 years in law enforcement and is currently Manteno police chief. He’s writing in support of mental health as an individual and is not representing the village of Manteno in his opinion.

Recommended for you