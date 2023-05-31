Dick Durbin

Dick Durbin

As a first-generation college student, Victoria Vences enrolled in the criminal justice program at Westwood College in 2007 believing it would help her land a job as a probation officer or with the immigration service. After three years of juggling a full-time job while being a full-time student, Victoria started applying for law enforcement jobs, showing potential employers her certificate from Westwood.

They told her that, unfortunately, the certificate was essentially worthless. By the time she recognized her situation, Victoria had taken out $50,000 in student loans.

Not wanting to take on more debt for a worthless degree, she dropped out. She found meaningful work with the Illinois Domestic Violence hotline, but continued to struggle to cover her bills, including student loan payments. Victoria was one of thousands of students who suffered because of Westwood’s lies.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is a Democrat representing Illinois.

Recommended for you