fetanyl

Photos of fentanyl victims are on display at The Faces of Fentanyl Memorial at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

There is a real public health crisis among America’s young people, and it isn’t COVID-19. Every day, more than 300 of our children and loved ones are poisoned with fentanyl — an extremely lethal drug often disguised as other medication and hidden in party drugs popular among our youth. Yet most leaders in this country refuse to talk about it, let alone work to stop it.

When COVID-19 hit, multiple agencies at the federal, state and local levels conducted massive public service campaigns. Posters, radio, TV and social media ads instructed us to wash our hands, cover our cough, keep our distance, wear a mask, and get vaccinated. The campaign continues today, despite the weakening of the virus. According to the CDC, 1,494 Americans aged 0-18 years have died of COVID-19.

That number pales in comparison to fentanyl poisonings.

Virginia Krieger is the president of Lost Voices of Fentanyl, and Lora Ries is the director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation.

