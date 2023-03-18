epeterson

By Eric Peterson

After the loss of a former teammate to suicide, I have made it a personal mission of mine to sit with veterans in some of their darkest moments. These are the moments that television shows and movies try to recreate but seldomly capture effectively in my humble opinion, apart from the occasional James Wan film.

Though how could one accurately depict the sheer amount of emotional weight and fear that rests on the shoulders of a family dealing with a Marine suffering from PTSD and an addiction to methamphetamines that caused him to lock himself in a trailer, away from his pregnant fiancée and three children that sat waiting for him in their family home mere feet away?

