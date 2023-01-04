guebert

Guebert

 CATRINA RAWSON

As we head into the new year, I am excited for efforts to make 2023 the “Year of the Farmer.”

Illinois Farm Families, a coalition comprised of the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Beef, Corn, Pork, Soybean and Midwest Dairy Associations, is also launching a major campaign to build trust in family farmers. One major message we want to amplify is that 96% of Illinois farms are family-owned. In the coming months, our members will start to see such messages shared with a broader audience, including Super Bowl commercials and other activities throughout the year.

I recognize that there is much work to be done. Our farmers and leaders are building support from both sides of the political aisle amid a tumultuous political landscape. Farmers are working tirelessly to assure American families that agriculture is stronger than ever.

Recommended for you