Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA...ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER AT DUNNS BRIDGE AFFECTING PORTER COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR KOUTS AFFECTING JASPER AND PORTER COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 72 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/CHICAGO. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON, OR FROM CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH THE ILLINOIS RIVER. * FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 1045 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 2.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 9.0 FEET BY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 9.0 FEET...STRUCTURES THREATENED ALONG WATER STREET NEAR JEFFERS PARK IN KANKAKEE. RESIDENCES THREATENED NEAR THE CONFLUENCE OF THE KANKAKEE AND IROQUOIS RIVERS IN AROMA PARK. &&