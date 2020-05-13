On one hand, the coronavirus crisis has helped many people catch up with the times as it has forced them to become more computer literate and rely on technology to perform some of the basic functions of life.
But on the other hand, it has had a “back to the future’’ aspect to it. Board games like Scrabble are making a comeback. People who haven’t picked up a fishing rod or golf club in decades are re-introducing themselves to these activities.
Another “blast from the past’’ is now emerging. After owners of the few remaining drive-in theaters in Illinois made a strong appeal to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, these facilities have been allowed to reopen with precautions put in place to prevent further spread of the virus.
According to a story published by Center Square Illinois last week, there are only 10 such theaters left in the state. The closest one to the Kankakee River Valley region is the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Movie Theatre in Gibson City. It’s located on Illinois Route 47. It’s 60 miles south of Kankakee, and closer to residents of Iroquois County.
The Harvest Moon is now open for business, and information on show times and dates can be found at harvestmoondrivein.com.
Another drive-in less than 100 miles away can be found at Lake Shore Drive In Theater in Monticello, Ind., home of the Indiana Beach amusement park and campground. Its website is lakeshoredrivein.com.
Alas, you can’t visit the Starlite Drive-In located along Illinois Route 17 in Kankakee. While you can still see the screen in the distance from the road, it was closed long ago.
So, as we yearn for something to do to beat the monotony, why not consider enjoying a night at the drive-in? For those of us a certain age, it will serve as one nostalgic trip. It can also provide an experience for the younger ones they won’t soon forget.
