Last month was an interesting 30th anniversary few Americans even thought about. In November 1989, the dreaded and wanted Berlin Wall came down. Dreaded as it divided not only a city and a country, it was also a symbol of a divided world.
And who wanted a reunification of this divided country? How about France, Belgium, or the Netherlands? Or even the Soviet Union itself? Twice in 30 years, these countries had been overrun and left in ruins by a powerful and ruthless neighbor, a complete country of Germany. What was not to be feared again by a reunited powerhouse? Perhaps that was one of the reasons for the divided country.
I first saw the Berlin Wall as a 19-year-old junior in college. I was to study in northern England for the year, and all the students from my university (a mere 14) went to Europe on the Queen Elizabeth I and landed in France. Four of us boys decided to see Berlin before the start of school. We got to Paris and boarded a train for Germany. I remember being awakened by a soldier with a rifle in my ribs. We had to cross East Germany to get to West Berlin. Our passports were checked, and we continued our trip to the former capital city.
I can remember feeling the tension throughout West Berlin. We found a cheap hotel, left our baggage and looked for the famous wall. Little did we know just days before, a young man had been shot trying to cross from East to West and had bled to death in between the two parts of the city as each side feared attempting a rescue. The wall was only 1 year old.
We had our first encounter with the wall that day and saw a mass of flowers next to it. My one companion spoke German and was planning to study in Stuttgart. He translated for us the old woman in tears by the flowers was the grandmother of Peter Fechter, the recently killed young man. I still have a picture of her and the flowers somewhere in my collection.
We actually decided to cross into East Berlin the next day at the famous crossing, Checkpoint Charlie. We were not allowed to take any photographs but did sneak a couple of shots of the much poorer conditions only blocks away from the rather posh downtown area of West Berlin. We later left that imposing and rather scary wall for other parts of Germany, but I always would remember what I had seen.
The Cold War continued between the West and the Soviet Union. America would go to war in Vietnam, and the USSR would attempt to control more of the world. Then along came an American President, Ronald Reagan, and a new Soviet leader Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev. The USSR was financially broke trying to keep up with the United States, be it in arms or global domination. It withdrew from its war in Afghanistan in 1986. There were no extra funds to support some of the satellite countries in the Soviet Union, especially East Germany, commonly called the G.D.R. The USSR was moving toward a socialist democracy.
Peace talks took place between the two powers, and the population of the communist states was demanding a more democratic process. There was an exodus of people leaving these countries any way possible, often through Hungary and Czechoslovakia, which had opened their western borders. In October 1989, Gorbachev attended a 40th anniversary of the G.D.R. in East Berlin. He later would express his sense of the peoples’ discontent as he spoke.
On Nov. 9, 1989, there was a revolt in the G.D.R. The Soviets, and especially Gorbachev, ruled out the use of military force of Soviet troops stationed there. The USSR had made sure the process of change was peaceful. Reagan had earlier called out the Soviet leader when he demanded, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” Soon, the reunification of Germany was on everyone’s agenda. It was hoped the German people had realized the folly of Hitler’s reign and were ready for peace with a united country. Both sides of the former war were in talks for an orderly process. But fear by many NATO countries slowed the process.
The unification of the G.D.R. and the Federal Republic of Germany, the F.R.G., continued as the world strived for some peace among the various powers. There were contentious discussions and clashes of opinions. While the leaders talked, the German people made the reunification happen. These formerly conjoined peoples declared their will for national unity again, but wanted it to occur peacefully. Gorbachev and many of the Soviets knew that Germany had changed, and they were in no position to have a major conflict with the West. Timing and world leaders permitted the people to win. There was a new goal for Europe, a continent without dividing lines.
I returned to Berlin three years ago. While the wall was gone, its image remained. Throughout the city there is a continuous line of paving bricks that follow the location of the former wall. There are a few actual remnants of the wall and the famous Checkpoint Charlie, so one could easily forget what that city was like from 1961-89. I bought a piece of the wall as a memory of my visits to that incredible city.
Mikhail Gorbachev is still alive. He has been run roughshod over repeatedly by President Putin who hopes to regain the international prominence of his former Soviet Union. The tension of West and East has increased since the “retirement” of Gorbachev, but he, at 88-years of age, is one of the proponents of returning to the peace table. Perhaps both sides should listen to him again as they did during his reign from 1985-91.
