I was a bit surprised last week when I heard that Rafer Johnson had passed away at the age of 86, and so few news services even mentioned it. Then again, I look at my driver’s license and realize how old I really am.
I became infatuated with track and field in grade school. Thanks to the father of Glenn Heriot, I learned to pole vault and as an eighth grader and went to the state track finals. In grade school I had watched the renowned Rev. Bob Richards(Mr. Wheaties) vault in Daily News Relays in Chicago. While I participated in most sports events in high school. I was slow and didn’t excel, I did, however, stay with pole vaulting and probably helped my Central Comets there more than anywhere else.
I loved track and field. I became enamored with one track event, the decathlon, about the time of the 1960 Olympics. This competition was two days of 10 events, from running, jumping, and hurling. A book of tables awarded points for each event based upon the time, distance, or height the athlete attained in that event. If you high jumped 5 feet in the high jump, you got so many points. If you had cleared 6 feet, you earned substantially more. The overall winner had the most total points at the end of the two days. I soon heard the name Rafer Johnson and learned that he was incredible in that event. I decided to follow him.
This African-American man was the first in so many areas, not just track and field. From his hometown of Kingsburg, California, where he was part of the only black family in the town, he played football, baseball, and basketball. He was class president both his sophomore and junior years.
In 1952, his coach took him to Tulare, California, to watch super-decathlete Bob Mathias compete in the Olympic Trials in the decathlon. Mathias went on to win those Olympics. Since the decathlon had just become a high school track and field event event, Johnson and his coach spent extra time training. Starting with the summer after watching Mathias, Johnson won his first decathlon. He would go on to win the California State meets in 1953 and 1954.
In 1954, Johnson attended the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). In his fourth competition, he broke the world record. He was the first African-American initiated into an all-white fraternity and became his class president at UCLA. In the summer of 1955, Johnson stunned the track and field community by winning the event at the Pan American Games in Mexico City. He was still barely 21.
Johnson qualified for both the decathlon and the long jump for the 1956 Olympics in Australia, but due to an injury, he withdrew from the long jump but still won the silver medal in the decathlon.
Johnson missed most of the 1957 season due to an injury, but he came back. In 1958, and broke the world record in the decathlon, even eclipsing Mathias’s record. He was injured again and missed the 1959 season but returned strong in 1960. The Olympics were to be in Rome that summer. Johnson was selected to carry the American flag for our delegation of athletes in the opening ceremony, the first African-American to be so honored.
His nearest rival in the decathlon that summer was a Taiwanese man, C.K. Yang, who also was a UCLA student. The two athletes even shared the same coach, Elvin Drake. The sports interest in that event was worldwide. During the two day events, the two traded the lead in points all through the first day and into the last event. Johnson had a slight lead in points after the first nine events, but the last event, the 1,500 meter run, was Yang’s best event. Since they both shared the coach, he gave advice to each. He told Johnson to stay as close as he could to Yang and sprint the last 200 meters the best he could ever run. He then told Yang to get the largest lead he could over Johnson because Johnson could sprint like the wind.
Johnson hung in there and sprinted the final meters to finish only 1.2 seconds behind Yang. His time in the 1,500 run being so close to that of Yang, it gave a minimum point difference and Johnson’s point total eclipsed Yang by a mere 58 points. Yang also broke the previous Olympic record with his performance, but Johnson’s total of 8,392 was better and lasted for many years.
Johnson had also played basketball at UCLA under the famed John Wooden, and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL in the 28th round. But sports were winding down for him. Johnson had met actor Kirk Douglas who got him to a read for a part in the legendary movie “Spartacus.’’ He was to play Douglas’ Spartacus’s gladiator enemy, but chose to turn down the part because the Amateur Athletic Union informed him that accepting money for the role would make him a professional for future Olympics. Johnson still had the yearning to compete, but did begin acting in motion pictures later in 1960. He also became a respected sportscaster for NBC.
As his interest in politics rose, Johnson started working for Sen. Robert Kennedy in his 1968 run for the presidency. In fact, he and Rosie Grier of football fame were with Kennedy when he was shot, and the two of them apprehended Sirhan Sirhan immediately after he shot the senator.
Johnson spent his life on volunteer Olympics committees and fundraisers as well as acting from time to time. He was instrumental in the founding of the first group to promote the Special Olympics. In the 1980 Olympics, held in Los Angeles, Johnson was selected to light the Olympic torch which was located at the very top of the stadium. Johnson, at the age of 46, sprinted up all the stairs without a flaw.
Johnson was not the only family member to have athletic success. His brother, Jimmy, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his daughter, Jennifer, made the Olympic volleyball team in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Rafer Johnson’s name might have been better known if he had pursued football or basketball, but to us track and field enthusiasts, he was a king.
