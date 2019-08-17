I recently read a rather interesting article of a supposed exchange between a young sales clerk and an older woman patron. It seems that the grocery clerk was criticizing the woman for not bringing her own grocery bags with her to the store, and that this was not good for the environment. She added that she was part of the green environment movement. The woman apologized to the young clerk and explained, “We didn’t have this ‘green thing’ back in my days.”
The clerk then responded, “That’s our problem today. Your generation did not care enough to save our environment for future generations. Now we have to exist with your mistakes.”
I am sure that the older lady then politely explained her generation to the sassy clerk in terms of how things were done “back then.” However, I might have had her respond more like the following.
“Young lady, back then we returned milk bottles, soda bottles, and beer bottles to the store. The store sent them back to the plant where they were washed and sanitized and refilled over and over. No plastic bottles that we throw away today. When we had a soda, it was at the drug store or came in a paper cup, not in plastic or Styrofoam containers.
“We didn’t have the ‘green thing’ back then. Grocery bags were brown paper sacks and were later used for numerous things. They were stout. We even used them as covers for our school books to ensure these publicly-owned books were not defaced by our scribbling and could be personalized.
“We didn’t do the ‘green thing’ outside when we walked or biked to the store rather than climb in our 300-horsepower machine every time we went two blocks and burned up precious fossil fuels. We exercised by working so that we didn’t need to go to a health club to run on a treadmill operated by electricity.
“We didn’t have the ‘green thing’ when we washed our baby’s diapers because we didn’t have those plastic throw-aways that will last 100 years in the garbage dump. Nor did we dry them in an energy burning dryer, but hung them on a line and dried them with solar and wind power. We also didn’t order them from Amazon and have them delivered by a truck in a box three times the size of the product ordered.
“When we sent a fragile package, we used wadded up newspapers rather than the everlasting bubble wrap, packing peanuts, or Styrofoam that now goes straight to the trash.
“We drank water from the faucet or a fountain instead of dragging around a plastic bottle. We also didn’t throw those empty bottles on the ground as we strolled our parks.
“We filled our pens with ink instead of throwing them away and buying a new one. We replaced razor blades instead of tossing the whole razor out.
“And we certainly didn’t need a computerized gadget to receive a signal beamed from a satellite 20,000 miles away in space in order to find the nearest burger joint.
“We didn’t have the ‘green thing’ as we seldom ate out, but cooked our meals in our kitchens in washable pots and pans. And we made our own baby food or bought the food in glass jars, not in individual pouches sealed with plastic tops. We wiped our spills up with a dish rag rather than unending rolls of paper towels or disposable wipes.’’
With that the older lady picked up her flimsy plastic disposable bag and walked out. Unfortunately the young clerk totally missed the rather elegant history lesson and probably accepted the return conversation as an apology by the older sinner.
No doubt we are making strides in recovering our earth from human mistakes today. But to blame the past generations for the mess we are in just isn’t fair either. I remember the late Quen Cultra saying that on his first circumnavigation by boat in 1967, he rarely saw debris after leaving a port. However, on his second attempt in the mid-2012 era, not a day passed that he didn’t see plastic bottles floating in the high seas. The last few decades have become the throw-away times. One ray of hope, San Francisco last week banned the sale of plastic bottles at the airport.
None of us relish growing older in the first place, but to have some young, often tattooed and multi-pierced smartass who cannot make change without the cash register berating someone for not bringing her own grocery bags does make us a bit weary. I am sure that we over 60 can give dozens of examples of how our ways were purer and more ecological friendly than many of the ways we do it today. Climate change may be part of it, but we all can take a part of the blame for our messy world.
