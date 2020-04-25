Last week, I wrote of a very special baseball player who died in this period when almost all is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after I wrote it, we lost a community hero of our own. For those of us older than 70 who loved sports and watched local teams win and lose, there are a few very special names of athletes from that period of 1950-70s. One always will think of Bill Burrell, Ray Ritsema, Jack Sikma, Dale Schultz, Joe Romary, Randy Crews and not least of them was Harv Schmidt.
In reading some old Daily Journal articles from the 1950s, I saw where my grandfather, Vernon McBroom, once ran for a seat on the Kankakee School Board. It was the only time he ever ran for an elected position. I must have followed his apolitical thinking as the only office I ever ran for was for the Board of Trustees for Kankakee Community College. Perhaps true politics was never in the blood of my side of the family.
With being elected to the board at Kankakee came two season passes to the high school basketball games played at what was then East Junior’s gym. They were in the balcony, but center court. On occasion, my father would borrow the passes, and we would go to a varsity game. Kankakee played against some awesome schools then, in a league called the South Suburban. It had Bloom, Thornton and other South Side Chicago sports dynasties.
One basketball team, however, could compete with the best of that conference. The year was 1953. With Harv leading the team, the Kays would go 23-0 as they entered the state playoffs. The team was rated No. 1 by the Associated Press, beating out legendary Pinckneyville, and even LaGrange, which also was undefeated coming in to the playoffs.
I knew about Harv Schmidt. When we swam at the Kankakee pool, Harv had been a lifeguard, and the board had erected a basket at the south end of the pool area so Harv could continue to practice when he was on breaks. I watched him shoot many times that summer.
In the spring of 1954, I was set to go to the playoffs with my dad. Kankakee had drawn LaGrange in the finals of the regional. By coincidence, LaGrange was my father’s alma mater. I couldn’t wait. But Dad came home from work and told me that one of the basketball coaches from Central High had wanted to attend, and Dad only had the two tickets. It might well have been Corliss Norton, but I accepted the change knowing Kankakee would win that night, and there were more opportunities in the playoffs. But I was wrong. LaGrange nipped Kankakee, and the dream was over. LaGrange then went on to win the state title.
But life was just beginning for Harv Schmidt. My memory might be a bit dim, but several of the best high school players from Sweet 16 schools joined Harv at the University of Illinois including Ted Caiazza from LaGrange and Hile Stout from Peoria. While they didn’t win the Big Ten or go very far in the NCAAA tournaments, Harv left a lasting impression as a small forward with good defense and a soft shot.
Harv could not leave basketball quite yet. He was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers, but he chose to move west and joined the Denver-Chicago Truckers in the NIBL league. Harv later coached high school basketball in Iowa and Moline before being offered his first college coaching position in 1964 for the University of New Mexico. After three years there, Harv at the mere age of 31 came back to Illinois as one of the youngest head coaches of a Division I school at none other than his own University of Illinois.
But Harv’s return was to come back at a very difficult time. He was to replace his old coach, Harry Combes, after his dismissal relating to a hushed up payoff to players, called “the slush fund” scandal. This disgrace was to haunt the Illinois football and basketball programs for several years. Within three years, Harv had the Illini program back among the elite of the Big Ten Conference. The Illini basketball program gained respect and attendance. By 1970 Illinois led the nation in attendance.
Even though Harv lacked much coaching experience, his insistence of aggressive defense by his teams generated frustration among opponents leading to a myriad of turnovers and easy baskets. By 1968-69, Harv’s team went 19-5 and 9-5 in the Big Ten finishing second. In his seven years of leading his Illini, the team record was 89-77. His popularity was incredible with many fans coming to games wearing “I like Harv” buttons on their coats.
In 1975, Harv left basketball and headed back west to Colorado where he made a career in the insurance industry. Many felt the reason he never coached again was out of undying loyalty to his Illinois. Harv is survived by his wife, Donna; his son, Kendall; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
The greater Kankakee area has turned out a number of great athletes, but few ever went back to their Division I schools and coached where they had played. While I hadn’t seen Harv for decades, I will always remember his ability, his determination, and his civility, even to curious young swimmers gawking at his height and prowess. Rest in peace, Harv. You gave us many memories.
