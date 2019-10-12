You come in from recess. Johnny has a bloody nose, and the teacher calls out the name of the culprit. How does she know? Who “spilled the beans?” Did you ever wonder where such expressions come from? Spill the beans. How does that relate to tattling on someone or letting out that secret? Remember, a secret stays a secret as long as only one person knows it.
So, I did some investigation into some of our oft-used expressions. “Spill the beans” comes from ancient Greece. The voting system in that early democracy was done by voting with beans. White was a yes, and black was a no vote. If the vote was not unanimous, the measure failed. So, if the vote was going badly, the election judge could spill the pot of beans, and the election was canceled.
“It came straight from the horse’s mouth.” This one I knew as a child. If a buyer wanted to determine if the horse he planned to buy was young or not, he opened the horse’s mouth. Its teeth often showed its age.
“Fly off the handle.” In the 1800s, some axes weren’t made as well as others and the head would fly off the handle. It was both dangerous and annoying to the chopper. So, it related to being enraged. I guess you were mad at the craftsman who had made it.
“Hands down.” This one came from the 1800s, when horse racing was quite a popular sport. If the jockey won “hands down,” that meant he had such a lead he could relax his hands on the reins or even take them off and still win.
“Sleep tight.” In days of yore, mattress often were held together with ropes. If you told someone to sleep tight, you were hoping the ropes on his mattress would stay tight, and he would have a well-supported rest.
“To get someone’s goat.” This one is even more convoluted. Again in the world of horse racing, goats often were put in the stables with the horse to help the horse relax — a sort of companionship for lonely horses. Sometimes, an opposing stable secretly would steal the competition’s goat before the big race with the hopes the competing horse would get spooked and lose the race the next day. I guess the goat was a service animal and could fly on airplanes.
“Feeling under the weather.” This one makes perfect sense for those of us who have been on a ship ride from hell. When a sailor felt ill on the old sailing ships, he often went below decks and toward the bow to eliminate as much movement as he could. The idea was to protect the sailor from the rain, wind and waves. Thus, the sick sailor was under the weather. My own teenage crossing of the Adriatic Sea from Italy to Greece proved to have me well under the weather.
“Kick the bucket.” This one is even more morose. When people used to commit suicide by hanging themselves, they would use a bucket to get high enough to tie a rope to a rafter and when ready, they would kick over the bucket. Ugh!
“Raining cats and dogs.” This is a good one I think few know today. In the 1500s in Britain, houses mostly had thatched roofs, a bunch of straw piled up and stuck together over some rafters. There was a lot of visible straw from inside the house. When it was cold and gloomy, small dogs and cats could worm their way into the straw above the room for warmth. When the rain really started down, they would often abandon these perches. Thus, it was raining these animals down.
“Armed to the teeth.” This one also makes sense in today’s world. In the pirate days, these bandits, when boarding a vessel, would have a multitude of weapons. When their hands were full and they still might need a knife, they would stick it in their mouth and go aboard. I guess that means you have weapons everywhere, although I haven’t seen a knife in the mouth outside of old pirate movies.
“To pull someone’s leg.” This one makes perfect sense. In the days of dark streets in London, thieves would hide under the wooden walkways or in an alley and grab the leg of the intended victim causing him to fall. The robbery was made easy. Today, it means more like teasing in stating an untruth or in joking fashion. The way they rob today is a bit more refined and a lot scarier.
“To turn a blind eye.” This is my all-time favorite. Today, it means someone knows something but refuses to accept or acknowledge it. But its origin is pure history. Horatio Nelson was a famous and very skilled British maritime officer. He also was blind in one eye. In 1801, he led a naval attack in the Battle of Copenhagen. On another ship was an Admiral Parker who outranked him. They often communicated between ships with the use of flags. Apparently Parker flagged Nelson the battle was being lost and to retreat. Nelson did not agree and didn’t want to acknowledge Parker. So he lifted his telescope to his blind eye and reported to his First Mate he didn’t see any signal. He then won the battle and became a British hero. I just hope the First Mate didn’t spill the beans to Admiral Parker.
Isn’t it nice to have an article that is not about shooting, buying one’s way into college or impeachment? With that in mind, I am sure there are some politicians out there today who are praying someone doesn’t spill the beans.
