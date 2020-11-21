The month of November and Lake Superior are a dangerous pair. As I wrote a few weeks ago, my wife and I made our first trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and spent time on the shores of Lake Superior studying the beauty of this largest of the Great Lakes. At the same time, we learned more of the month to come, November, and the history of tragedy of that combination.
Lake Superior has been the principal shipping corridor of grain and ore from northern Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. The needs of the lower states in their mills and refineries demands s a steady flow of commerce to their bases in many of the states, but principally Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. The trek through the various lower lakes always begins with the first leg through the treacherous waters of Lake Gitche Gumee, the Indian name for Superior.
Books of marine history are filled with the names of the ships lost in the Great Lakes, but not so much with the men and women who were lost in these shipwrecks. Historians estimate that over 10,000 people have lost their lives in some 6,000 shipwrecks in these five lakes.
The most tragic month has always been November. Traditionally, November is the last month for shipping. Insurance for such craft generally ended on Dec. 1, so captains tried to make their last voyage will they still had coverage. Given the propensity for November storms, these last trips became a target of wind and wave. There are meteorological reasons for these storms, but suffice it to say that in November, two storm tracks converge over Lake Superior, one coming southeastward from Alberta and the other from the lee of the central Rocky Mountains northeast toward the lake. These two air streams cause a cyclonic condition and mix with the still warm waters. Winds can approach 100 miles per hour and waves can climb to 50 feet. Add that to the sky dropping several feet of snow or inches of rain and the ride becomes treacherous.
We visited the most notorious area known for receiving the business end of Superior’s worst conditions, Whitefish Point. All ships heading to or from the ore suppliers at the western end of the lake had to go past this point on the way to Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie which all lie below this prominent jutting of land. It is obvious that a museum dedicated to the ships and sailors lost in this lake would be located at the tip.
One of the first shipwrecks in terms of human loss occurred on Nov. 4, 1869, when the W.W. Arnold, a two-masted schooner out of Marquette and bound for Cleveland, met a blinding snow storm and fierce winds. The storm rage for 24 hours with high seas and no visibility. When she didn’t reach the Soo Locks, the marine men just believed that she was hunkered down somewhere. Over a month later, an Indian mail carrier found the first signs of wreckage and later 10 bodies. These mail carriers were the only form of communication along the lake in those days. The wrecks just continued to follow.
While ships got larger and sturdier, the lake continued to win. Wrecks resulted from collisions, going aground, and merely being overcome by the waters. Lighthouses and rescue teams did their best to limit losses, but a floundering ship was often totally unapproachable by rescue boats as the rescuers were often victims of the storm as well. GPS came to the rescue in time as did radar.
It is estimated that there may be a thousand wrecked hulls in that lake, some losses more storied than others. But the wreck that made the world aware of these calamities was from the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,’’ sung by Gordon Lightfoot. As we walked through the museum, the haunting tune of this singer echoed around the walls and the displays of the various wrecks exhibiting remains that had been recovered. On the evening of Nov. 10, 1975, Lake Superior was writhing in the worst storm veteran Great Lake sailors had experienced in more than 30 years. Loaded with 29,000 tons of taconite pellets The Fitzgerald went down 15 miles off Whitefish Point with 29 sailors aboard.
One of the recovered relics in the museum is the bell of the Edmund Fitzgerald. It was recovered rather secretly by two divers in the summer of 1995. The dive was made by two deep sea divers, one Russian and one Floridian. The dive was down 530 feet with 36 degree water. Ironically, the families of the sailors objected to the dive, and Canada has since passed a law prohibiting any future dive to the ship. The ship lies in Canadian waters.
The wind in the wires made a tattle-tale sound
And a wave broke over the railing.
And ev’ry man, knew, as the captain did too
‘twas the Witch of November come stealin’
They might have split up or they might have capsized:
They may have broke deep and took water.
And all that remains is the faces and names
Of the wives and the sons and the daughters.
The song ends with the saying from the Indians and the sailors who knew the lake. She never gives up her dead when the gales of November come early. To say that the visit was moving is so short of the emotion one feels as the stories are related, the suffering is felt, and the strength of Mother Nature is once again illustrated in the loss of life. Let me just say that while it is a long way from most places, a trip to Lake Superior and Whitefish Point is most revealing. We forget the loss of life that industrious men and women have suffered so that we can have our precious personal property, steel bridges, slick cars, and our food.
