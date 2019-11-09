I was reading an article about the most popular names for children here in our country and glanced at a similar article about how those names that sometimes convey very different meanings. In Romeo and Juliet, the heroine utters these famous words.
What is a name? That which we call a rose.
By any other name would smell as sweet.
In that play, those words end up being so wrong. Juliet, having the last name of Capulet and Romeo, being a Montague, leads to both of their deaths. So a name is more than a name, and a mere conjoining with another name may well import other meanings.
I read that the most infamous naming of a child may well have been done by James “Big Jim” Hogg, a Texas governor in the late 1800s when he named his daughter Ima. Really?
So I searched the internet for other wayward examples of how parents have named their children in spite of the given last name. These are supposedly all real people. I also added some from an article written by Richard Lederer in his article “Cruel and Unusual Names.”
How about the real estate appraiser named Ben Dover. Think there might be something wrong with the house deal? There was a convicted felon named Kash Register, and another Moe Lester. Whether there is any drug connection is unknown, but one woman bore the name of Crystal Metheny and another Fannie Licker. Couldn’t the parents do little better for these daughters?
There are those parents who may have been obsessed with food when they named their children Filet Minyon, Dyl Pickle, Oliver Green, Angus Patti, Brock Lee, Coal Slaw, and my favorite, Chris P. Bacon.
Do you suppose that Alma Knack is good at forecasting next year? Or two prehistoric creatures Dina Soars and Terry Dactyl ruling the world? How about another modern animal, Allie Katt?
When my children were named we had thought of a name for our first and only son, but when shared with my relatives, the five generational use of James was more than mentioned to us. So with a compromise we named him James and called him Jamie, that is until he was in business for himself. He then went back to James.
Our first daughter was named as though we needed some royalty in the family. Her name is Elizabeth Anne, both English queens. The second daughter was supposed to be a boy. No early detection back then and her mother carried her just like her brother. We decided on the name Jordan and to call him Jordy, but in the post-delivery ward I explained the need for a female name. Michael Jordan was not yet around, so we decided rather hastily to keep the name for a girl and change the nickname to Jori.
There was no histrionics in naming our last daughter. We had heard the name Lacey on a TV show, Cagney and Lacey. The name stuck. Maybe parents tire a bit on the fourth naming process? So with the connection with any last names, these first names should work. As the girls married, there were no bad combinations.
I remember when I was quite young learning that my sister’s friend whose surname was Judy, had been named Judith! I wonder how many times some teacher or administrative person corrected her saying that she wrote her first name twice.
To close with some other names that are not offensive but do make the listener or reader pause are ones that only come together when the names are said together: Ray Gunn, (Peter’s son?), April Showers, Barbie Dahl, Rose Bush (Presidential naming?) Clara Net, Bud Light, Cori Ander, Birdie Tinkle, or if you are being left out of the game, Iwanna Batt. How about knowing your daughter is going to be a lawyer and naming her Sue Yoo?
I did not include many names that I found with a rather perverse or lewd connotations. You will have to find those yourselves. Just look up silly names on Google and laugh. However one name that floored me came from the State’s Attorney’s office when Pat Powers was there. Number one on a list compiled by the staff as the 100 worst names that came through their office was a jaw-dropper. It seems that one new mother was perhaps at a loss what to name her first child until she heard one that the nurses had been using quite a bit. Thus her child came out of the hospital with the name Placenta!
Thank you Mr. Lederer for getting me started on all this. I am sure my readers can come up with some of their own.
