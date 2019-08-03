In one’s life, there are periods of realization that changes are coming.
The first realization a child makes is that there is a caregiver upon whom he is totally dependent.
As the child matures, there is the realization that someday he/she will be on his own, parenting being over for the most part.
This might come as some parents will turn that child over to others who give direction, be it another family member, or leaving for college, entering the military service or, simply, maturing and moving out on one’s own.
The next series will be marriage and having children, followed by those children leaving the nest.
Next comes grandparenting, retirement and downsizing one’s residence.
After that come thoughts that life is wrapping up.
For the first time, compatriots are moving away and, unfortunately, passing away as well.
What is the age of this last realization?
It would seem that as one reaches retirement age, the obituary page is read for the first time.
Then, it is read with a thought of the age of the deceased.
Is he or she older or younger than the reader?
If we are lucky and survive to this last age, then for the first time, there are thoughts of life expectancy. Sure, when we bought that first insurance policy, the agent discussed an age to which you were expected to live. But that didn’t count.
The policy was only if one didn’t make it to that age, leaving dependents who would need that financial aid.
Probably Americans in their mid-60s really start to think of the end of life when they choose to draw or not draw Social Security.
That decision often is based on three things.
First, can one afford not to take early retirement?
Second, will Social Security be around that long?
Finally, will I survive long enough to make the decision financially a good one?
Lately, as I have aged, I have bet on a longer than average life span.
I have worked well past 65, delayed taking my Social Security until 69 and have continued to make family decisions that would suggest a longer life.
There are events, however, that make one question longevity.
In 1960, we graduated from high school with a class of 60 classmates. Ten years ago, we had our 50th reunion and with rare exception, we were all alive, well and in attendance at the party held at classmate Rollie Rosenboom’s farm.
Recently, some of my classmates have thought about next year and a 60th reunion. But who will come? We now have lost a substantial number of our classmates in these last 10 years, including the host from 2010.
Now, my class has suffered another loss, Marvin Perzee.
I have personally decided that when I lose a close friend of a similar age, that I must take the time to remember that person’s positive side and not dwell on the loss.
Marvin Perzee has been a life-long friend and a stalwart member of our community.
As a very young man, he became the president of the Iroquois County Fair, a role that lasted for more than 50 years.
He oversaw its growth and its continuation as a rural American fair.
The Iroquois County Fair, unlike many county fairs that now more resemble a Six Flags atmosphere, stayed the old-fashioned county fair with tractor pulls, animal exhibitions, church tents serving home cooking and 4-H and FFA participation.
His fair was unique in its cleanliness, organization and professionalism.
He and his wife, Sharon, lived the fair and it showed through their dedication.
How ironic that he would pass the morning this year’s fair was to open.
Sharon refused to have any of the funeral arrangements during a time that would interfere with the run of the fair.
While he is now gone, I want to remember his achievements, not the loss.
So, as I write this column, I want to think of the future.
When one loses good friends such as Rollie and Marv, it is quite natural to contemplate an end game, but it does not have to be a negative contemplation.
I want to dwell on what good the men like Marv have done for our community, not for selfish reasons but only for the betterment of their society.
May we take time to remember the positive things we, and they, have done, and not contemplate some grim future, but rather warm ourselves with the friendships with which we have been blessed.
Thank you for your years of service, Marvin Perzee and your family.
