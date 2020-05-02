As I write this from Michigan, neither Michigan nor Illinois has given a release date for the shutdown. The Michigan governor has withstood a lot of pressure from people who want to go back to work — and play. Clearly, the scientists are most hesitant in having a release of people into the streets, schools and workplaces. The Republican side of the nation wants the economy to recover even if the price is a return to an increased curve of the pandemic victims. The Democrats are more cautious perhaps because this whole dilemma is mud sticking to the shoes of the president.
Regardless of one’s political leanings, the weighing of these two sides on the reopening is a serious decision to be made. And who should make it? Should it be national? Think about State A opening and bordering State B does not. State B’s population can inherit the rise in cases and deaths by merely being right next door with movement between the two states impossible to stop. State A, however, can recover economically even though it increases the number of virus cases for itself and its neighbor. Be the governor of State B and decide if you should risk the health and lives of your citizens in order to preserve what is left of your economy. Now, that is a hard decision regardless of your politics.
Which occupations are deemed “essential” is a most interesting question. I would gather each of us has strikingly different ideas on what is essential. Fitness gurus want their gyms open. Golfers want the peace and serenity that comes with walking 18 holes. Fabric stores that sell cloth that can be used in the making of masks have a reason to be considered essential. Libraries where people can fill their empty hours with reading might be somewhat essential. State offices that hand out drivers’ licenses or corporate licenses or register your firearms are closed in many states. How about lawn care workers for homes where the residents are incapable of caring for their lawns? The list does not end.
Then, there is a philosophy among some of the younger generation they will not die, so let them go out and work and let the more susceptible citizens be the ones who stay locked in. Another group has stated since this probably will not go away until a vaccine is found, why not get the disease, survive it and then be immune? After all, what the experts are saying on both sides of the aisle is we aren’t eradicating this virus by the shut down but lowering the curve so our hospitals can care for the ill with beds and ventilators. Does that mean the same number will get the disease in the end but just during a longer period of time?
I am classified as elderly because of my age, not my health, my previous medical history nor my fitness. So, I am at a higher risk and have chosen to follow the guidelines so far. I have gone to the grocery store with mask and gloves. We ordered carry-out meals through a window twice. Mostly we have stayed inside. We are good right now. If and when the shutdown ends, do we venture out without fear, with some caution or do we continue with strict guidelines? We would love to see our children and grandchildren in person. But do they dare see us? We need a barber and a beautician.
We Americans have enjoyed tremendous freedom for a civilized nation. We have the right to say about anything we want, worship whatever faith we like, protest in public against a law or political position or write in a newspaper what we believe. This shutdown does not look quite consistent with the premises set forth in our Constitution.
We have come to expect so much. Now, we see trillions of dollars our government really doesn’t have; being spread among the needy. The government probably is spending more than was spread by the government during the entire Great Depression. Our government is trying. Yet, some multi-million dollar companies applied for PPP so it ran out, and some employees are making more unemployed than what they earned with their jobs.
About four months ago, I stumbled across a book at Barnes and Noble on the sale rack. It was titled “The Final Day,” by William Forstchen, an author I had never heard of. The story takes place after a nuclear attack on our east coast, but it isn’t radiation that is causing the pandemic but something called EMP. An EMP is an electromagnetic pulse, an electric wave, often caused by a nuclear explosion that will destroy virtually all electronic pieces of equipment and devices. The book posits such an occurrence and the following catastrophe. The story is one of survival. The United States has disintegrated into multiple parts. Mexico has reclaimed Texas, and China now has moved all the way to the western edge of the Mississippi. The struggle for survival is incredibly painful to read. My wife would not read it. It went on the shelf.
In retrospect, this author is a “prepper,” one who always is concerned about being prepared for a disaster. Apparently, Forstchen tried to warn the U.S. government such EMP devices were in production by certain foreign powers, and we needed to be better prepared. He was ignored much like many were of this pandemic. So, he wrote his book as though it did happen. It is a bit ironic I would have read this so close to what we now have in our real world. This is no novel. We probably are more vulnerable to attack by a foreign power as we ever have been since Pearl Harbor.
Bottom line. We need to work as a nation, not individual states. We need to test, be clean and then go back to work. We need to be prepared to go back to a shutdown if the relaxing of the rules results in a returning surge of the virus. But we need to move united, not state by state. The rich want to keep the economy at full of speed and bring their stock market back to 29,000. These are and have been the president’s backers, his fundraisers, his cronies. He wants to be re-elected and wants to shift the blame to the states, or China, or even Obama.
I do understand he is in an almost no-win situation. Then, do what is right to be re-elected. Do what is best for our nation to survive the best we can. Stop blaming someone else. Admit you blew it calling it the flu or suggesting we ingest disinfectants and then move on. I think the American people can more readily accept one has to make a big mistake or two than tolerate the lying and blaming that has gone on and on. Reunite our country, Mr. President. Show us you are a man deserving of re-election.
