It was July 30, 1996. I was flying into Atlanta, and my son was coming from San Francisco. We had a place to stay near the downtown area of Atlanta with a relative and were about to attend our first (and only) Olympic games.
On arrival all the rules had changed. Someone had set off a bomb in a downtown city park called Centennial Olympic Park just three days before. It exploded killing one and injuring more than 100 others. Security was woefully lacking in those days, and thousands of people were to be entering multiple areas for the various Olympic events in the days following.
The United States was probably embarrassed and shocked, but responded well. Who could search all these spectators before they entered the various arenas? There was no TSA for airports, and scanners weren’t developed. Someone hit on a brilliant idea. Bring in the immigration people, and they did. These people had screened immigrants and arrivals into the U.S. for years. They had the knack. The stadiums were filled with a minimum of delay and the games went off on schedule. My son and I had a glorious time.
But the story of the bombing took a completely different tract. A security guard named Richard Jewell, working for AT&T, was on duty at the park at the time. He discovered a backpack laden with pipe bombs, and alerted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Authorities started to clear the area. The discovery was made 9 minutes before a 911 call with a warning about a bomb from someone. A free concert was taking place and only 13 minutes after the discovery, the bomb exploded.
At first, Jewell was viewed as a hero, but within three days the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that the FBI was treating him as a possible suspect, and Jewell’s life changed overnight. He was portrayed as a failed policeman who planted the bomb and then found it to become a hero. While never officially charged, the police searched his home twice and maintained 24-hour surveillance on him. Jewell, with the help of his attorney, submitted to a lie detector test and passed it. However, it was two full months later before the U.S. Attorney sent Jewell a formal letter clearing him.
Jewell went on the offensive, suing newspapers, schools, a former employer and even CNN for libel. He eventually settled all these case but later claimed that most of the money went to lawyers and taxes.
Finally, in 2005, any lingering doubt about Jewell was lifted when one Eric Rudolph, as part of a plea deal, pleaded guilty to the bombing. Rudolph also was pleading to three other bombings including abortion clinics. His capture was an amazing piece of luck. After the abortion clinic bombing in Birmingham, Ala., a man named Jeffrey Tickal was having breakfast at a McDonald’s when the explosion occurred. He saw a man calmly walking by and decided to follow him. This led to a car and a license plate number on the morning of Jan. 28, 1998. The plate was traced and came back to Rudolph.
Authorities ran forensic tests on the various bombings and concluded that there were connections between them throughout the South. It took five more years to find him. A former Army enlistee, Rudolph was a survivalist and decided not to run, but to hit the woods of North Carolina. He had caves and campsites where he could hide. He had food in 55-gallon drums buried in the ground. His photo was circulated around the police community, and on May 31, 2003, Rudolph was captured rummaging through a dumpster behind a grocery store in Murphy, N.C. Finally the bomber was in custody.
What brought this back to my mind was that Clint Eastwood, actor and now a director, chose to make this story into a movie. Entitled “Richard Jewell,’’ once again the Hollywood version as “a true story” appears to miss the mark with reviewers. The press has condemned the film as another smear of the press. Certain scenes portray a female reporter as sneaking into Jewell’s lawyer’s car and popping up from the back seat demanding an interview. This never happened. It apparently portrays the various journalists as untrustworthy and unprincipled. The Atlanta newspaper was irate at the film’s portrayal and has asked for a public apology and acknowledgment of the incorrect made-up scenes. They also abhorred the allegation that its leading reporter, Kathy Scruggs, got her story by promising sex to an FBI agent. Again the Atlanta Journal claims this was entirely fictionalized. Scruggs died in 2001 and cannot defend herself.
So, to watch or not watch Eastwood’s movie? That is the question. Then my son wrote me that he had seen the movie and loved it. He also knew that it had received low ratings, but insisted that I go see it. He remembered hearing the late Jimmy Valvano once say that if a person can laugh, think and be moved to tears all in one day, it is a heck of a day. Seems my son had that kind of day watching “Richard Jewell.’’ Heck, I know the press has been getting a lot of heat from Washington, and they are probably a bit overwrought, so I’ll probably go to the movie in spite of their condemnations. After all, Clint Eastwood is a lot easier to watch than watching the debates or the impeachment process.
