I wrote a rather personal article last week. My own children warned me of writing such an article in a middle-America newspaper. And they were right. I received several rather ignorant rants as to my personality even though they had never met me. I had a couple of quite intelligent replies disagreeing with my consternation on American politics and having valid counterpoints. At the same time, I had an equal number of responses saying I hit the issue right on the head. So, in all, some got to release their frustrations toward someone with an opposing view, and some got to see in print what many have felt has been wrong with our president.
I do not claim to have a solution to the current dilemma to achieve peace in American politics any more than the president does, any more than I have a handle on the coronavirus. I do know our country hasn’t been this divided since Vietnam. That is the biggest problem we have today. Division. Who is to say who is right or wrong on abortion? Who says the rich shouldn’t be taxed more heavily than the middle class and poor? Who is to say what is best with regard to our interests in the Middle East?
Where do we go from here? Why can’t we get term limits for Congress to rid ourselves of over-the-hill people like Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and even Michael Madigan lurking for way-too-many years? How can we change this when it takes the very people who abuse our political system to change it? Voting every two, four, or six years doesn’t seem to work. The graft and payola are rampant in both parties.
The American people have the power to change this, but we get so stuck in our personal beliefs, we continue to elect the abusers of the system. No one in his or her right mind would oppose Madigan for his seat in the election. To even attempt to run in a primary against him would be local suicide. People who can afford to run have massive power beyond the political race. Contracts will be let by legislatures over the country each year. Inside information and bribes can change the entire process. If I manufacture computers and I anger the system, you can rest assured I will not get a state or federal contract. We have seen politician after politician being investigated, indicted and convicted of these various offenses. Those are just the ones we catch.
I watch “The Irishman’’ the other night on Netflix. It is the story of the rise and fall of James Hoffa as the head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union. His disappearance has baffled both the officials and the population for decades. Here was a man so powerful that he ruled the strongest union in America. He served time in prison for his bribery and extortion only to come out of prison and make a run at regaining the headship of that union. Why? Because the unintelligent and corrupt union voters wanted such a man in charge. The mob tactics ran parallel with the union. Strong-arm tactics were the way of the world. Killings were not uncommon. Graft and payoffs were a way of life.
I found the ending quite interesting as well. There are the feds trying to convince the last surviving mobster of the inner Hoffa group to tell them what really happened. The right-hand man of Hoffa, one Francis Sheeran, continually refuses to talk. We all had ideas about Hoffa’s disappearance. Was he killed and put in a concrete pour for some bridge or overpass? Was he buried in some faraway place that has never been discovered?
Later, just before his death, Sheeran admitted that he was the assassin. This highly doubted scenario is the basis for the ending of the movie. If true, one has the most loyal lieutenant being the perpetrator.
Does this also happen in politics? Do the loyal followers ever decide enough is enough and refuse to back the man? It seems truer in the Mafia and gangsters than it does it politics. You never see one politician turning on another, giving testimony or divulging facts of some illicit transaction. They all seem to stick together in the long run. In the last debate with Biden and Bernie, the host asked each the ultimate question. If the other man got the nomination, would he support that other man in the November election? In spite of all the rhetoric, the arguments, the disagreements, and accusations, each responded that he would. Party over everything.
Loyalty is great. Trading support for incompetence, not so good. In spite of the name-calling in the Republican nomination in 2016, the party came back together and supported Trump full-out. Just as Bernie will do with Biden.
The key to a correction of our political chaos lies in two distinct areas. First, have people run for office who have the intelligence, the desire to give service to the people, not themselves not their business interests or their egos, and have a clear but reasonable agenda. But how do we get these people who have shunned politics to help lead us?
The other half is to have the most intelligent electorate that we can have. Listen to both sides with an open mind. Don’t just listen to CNN or Fox; watch both. Fake news? Maybe not. Maybe slanted news from both sides, but if you listen or watch both, a voter has a better chance of making the wisest decision. We could do this instead of promoting some 20- or 30-year-old preconceived notion that the party is more important than the candidate. Think. Educate yourself and become an intelligent voter, not just a follower of the pact. And then vote for the best man or woman to fill the position. Then we have to live with the nation’s choice and mend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!