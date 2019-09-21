After a chance to see family in the San Francisco area, my wife and I took the car and drove north into the wine country. The trek was not without a reason.
Last year, I wrote an article about a rather weirdly named wine, Nineteen Crimes. It was a Cabernet Sauvignon, a tasty red. In the late 1700s, deportation of English criminals to Australia took place after conviction of 19 different crimes. A descendant of one of these deported people started a winery.
In the article, I mentioned other cabernets I like and included a California red from Jordan wine. Within a few weeks of the printing of that article, I received an email from the director of marketing, thanking me for including their wine in my article. Think about the modern communication involved here. I write an article in Kankakee, and she sees it in Sonoma County, Calif.
In addition to the thank you, I was invited to join them for a private tour and tasting at their winery. Because I was going to be within 100 miles of their winery, my wife and I accepted.
The trip to two principal winemaking areas of California (Sonoma and Napa Valleys) was interesting to say the least. We visited nine wineries in three days. Some had free tastings, and others charged. At each stop, we learned more about the area and the ways the grapes were grown. We learned there were precise areas for different types of grapes only a few miles apart, each having a different average temperature. Just this week, an article appeared in USA Today about how climate change was requiring winemakers to rethink their locations to higher, cooler areas. Some wines need more cool weather than others.
Then, we learned how they make wines from grape to liquid, from aging to blending and from giant vats to traditional wine bottles. We even learned some put eggs in the vats. As these eggs are heavier than the wine, they travel downward, taking out unwanted particles of matter to the bottom of the vat and then are drained off.
The tour at Jordan was the most extensive. The other guests were restauranteurs, wine merchants and even a competitor from the East Coast. The eight of us had our own guide, a retired school teacher who clearly loved his new occupation.
When I explained my middle daughter was named Jordan, the tour guide asked the year of her birth, dug through several cabinets and came up with a Cabernet Sauvignon label for 1978. I will give it to her soon.
What we learned was more than fascinating; it often was historical. The Sonoma-Napa Valleys look similar to Tuscany, Italy. As we learned, many of the families who started wineries in this area were from wine-making families in Italy. They had found the area to be so similar they settled there.
One of the stops was at a winery named V Satori, which was where my son had been married 19 years ago. I recall we held a rehearsal dinner for the wedding party and out-of-town guests by providing a ride on the wine train that ran through the valley. About 5 p.m. the night before the wedding, we entered the train and received cocktails, almost exclusively wine, and some from the very vineyards we were passing through. On reaching the end of the ride, we were asked to step off the train. A few minutes later, we were invited back on the train. The places were all set for a dinner as we rode the train back to our original destination. It was one of the last times I traveled with my mother and still have a picture of the two of us by a window of the train in my office.
From Sonoma to Napa, we drove through short mountains and deep ravines. We were amazed at the amount of new construction on the short drive. Soon, however, we realized these were not really new constructions but replacements of homes burned in one of the many wildfires that prevailed in 2017. The area was totally brown again, or as the Californians prefer, golden. Thus the nickname “Golden State.”
Our learning was not over. Although I am in my 70s, I have no memory of prohibition. Started in 1919, the production and sale of alcoholic liquor became prohibited. This included wine except for that used in sacraments and alcohol made for purely for medical purposes.
I never had thought about how this prohibition affected the liquor and wine industry. At one of the wineries we visited, Foppiano Vineyards, I was to learn how prohibition put wineries out of business. My attention was drawn to an unusual postcard for sale in the winery. It caused me to ask a few questions about this 1926 photo.
In the picture, there is a federal official in a suit conducting the destruction of 100,000 gallons of wine. Rather than dump the entire quantity into the ditch, the entire town of Healdsburg was invited for a party to drink some before the rest was destroyed. If you notice the right bank in the photo, perhaps several of the invitees had arrived a bit early and needed their rest as shown in the picture. How the winery was able to exist until 1926 without such a destruction of their product was not explained, but I am sure enforcement was a bit hit-or-miss in those days. Perhaps the aging was permitted for a while as long as there was no sale.
I can recommend such a tour to any wine lover. It is not cheap, but the experience is worth it. I leaned more than just winemaking, however, as I added a bit to my historical knowledge as well.
