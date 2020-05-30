This weekend was always the finals of the State of Illinois Track and Field season. Not this year. With the shutdown so many events are cancelled, jobs are gone, and health is endangered. When we get over this pandemic, whenever that might be, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, Major League Baseball will commence. There will be some businesses that never come back and jobs that just don’t return, but some damage will not ever be seen. Some effects of this spring will change the lives of so many, not the least of whom are seniors in high school and college.
There are no full graduations, although the certificates will be the same. Perhaps some courses were not taken or at least not finished that might affect future schooling, but they can be made up. It would be sort of a red-shirt academic event.
Then I think about the seniors in high school and their sports. Senior year. The year colleges seek good athletes for their programs, give scholarships, and make the difference in the continued lives of those young dedicated athletes. Without a senior year season, however, the ultimate shining of those athletes may well not be realized. College seniors could be different. More than likely, growth is over by that time in the college athlete’s life, but not high school. The college athlete who may be headed to the professional level is most often spotted by that time, drafts are over, and the senior year may not be nearly as important for them. Many have already signed a professional contract and have left college before their senior year. In the overall scheme of things, you say, this is pretty irrelevant. I beg to differ, and I have a very personal case for the above.
It is May, 1989. My son Jamie is a senior at Central High School. He is an avid pole vaulter. He has made the state finals as a freshman and has been “adopted” by a retired international vaulter working for Gill Sporting Goods in Champaign. Jamie has given up basketball and has driven to the University of Illinois indoor stadium to train with this man. As a junior, he broke the small school state record for a moment only to watch two seniors make the next height and break his five minute record. He was determined to be back.
Since a visit to the campus with me as an eighth grader, he had been in love with Stanford University. It was at that time the second hardest college to be admitted to, behind the Naval Academy at Annapolis. Great grades were not enough. The school turned down valedictorians by the hundreds. You needed something special.
That spring, he received phone calls from a number of universities, including Stanford. His goal that senior year was to reset the Illinois record and be on the “wanted” list of that Stanford coach, Brooks Johnson. Johnson had just returned from being the head coach of the U.S. Track and Field team in the summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea. Jamie needed that spring season desperately.
Unlike today, school was still in session, and he accomplished his goals. He reset the small and big school state records at 16 feet, 2 inches, a record that stood for over 25 years for small schools. He then won the national track championship meet with a new personal best of 16 feet, 6 inches and had that scholarship and admission to Stanford.
After his college career in the Bay Area, he started a business there and has resided in the shadow of the Stanford goal posts ever since. While we all want our children and grandchildren to live closer to us, in this modern world that is not always possible.
Then I think about that spring, the reward for his dedication. Admission to an incredible university and a permanent home far away from Clifton, Illinois.
My son wrote me last week positing what life might have been without his senior spring. He then related news about the pole vault world this spring. (We pole vault junkies never go away.) In the Bay Area, a high school senior, Scott Toney was in line for the California state title and perhaps a national championship. He had already cleared 17’1’ indoors in January.
One the girls’ side, Taylor Starkey, ironically the daughter of Dean Starkey, one of the University of Illinois vaulters who helped my son when he trained there in high school, was leading the nation with a jump of 13’6” in early March. Both these two athletes have been admitted to college, Scott to Penn and Taylor to Kansas, but what about those who would have jumped higher or run faster their senior year? There may be no scholarship for them, no state records, no extra recognition, and not even personal bests in their events.
They say timing is everything. How true. It was good luck if you graduated last year or will next year, but what a bummer if you are a 2020 graduate. You don’t normally red shirt in high school. So count your blessings those of you who didn’t graduate this year. Our hope for those who are graduating in 2020, is that you have an opportunity to recover some of what you have lost and that first year of college or working that new job makes up for their unfortunate year of completing high school.
