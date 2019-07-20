After the visit of the Wall That Heals in our area two weeks ago, I began to reminisce about the 1960s, the Vietnam War and my life in those troubled times. For some reason, without knowing that in the next couple of days the movie “Forrest Gump” would make more headlines, my wife and I decided to watch this vintage film via Netflix. The memories floated back.
This summer, the film turns 25. What was called a “total crapshoot” when it was being produced, went on to win six Oscars. A second Oscar in a row went to Tom Hanks as the leading actor, and a best director went to Robert Zemeckis. The film grossed $330 million that year alone beating out “The Lion King’’ for the top spot. The more I read about its creation, the more I am amazed it was even made, let alone that it became an all-time hit. Several leading actors turned down various parts after reading the script, including John Travolta, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, as the lead, and Ice Cube as the part of Bubba Blue.
Gump’s life passes through four decades of American history. Young Forrest, played by Michael Conner Humphreys, sets the pace for a southern Alabama boy. The film was shot all over the South, with much of it taking place on a park bench in Savannah, Ga., with Forrest telling his stories to fellow travelers resting on the bench. That bench stayed in the park for many years but has since been removed and is safely located in a local museum.
The special effects were incredible. The digital removal of Gary Sinise’s legs as the injured Lt. Dan was done by having Sinise wear blue fabric below the knees. The blue leg parts were then painted out.
The scenes from Vietnam were realistically reproduced. The battles and bravery, with the culmination of Gump being awarded the Medal of Honor, certainly brought back some agonizing moments for many viewers when first released. Today, that part is probably viewed as just a scene culminating in the star displaying his butt wound to President Lyndon Johnson. That scene with Johnson was actual footage of an Army man receiving the medal. It was with his permission that Forrest’s head digitally replaced his for the film.
I think how Gump is perceived depends on when you first saw it. At the time of its release, the country still was recovering from one of the worst wars in its short history. Memories of various parts still were around for many of us. The part at the anti-war rally at the Lincoln Memorial was a reproduction using almost 1,500 extras. I was at that original rally. With three of my more liberal roommates who did not know I was working at the CIA, I was coerced into going. My baseball cap was tightly pulled down as I assumed that the event was being fully recorded. I am glad I went though.
I also knew that part of the movie was in error. In the movie, the reflecting ponds were empty all the way from the Lincoln Monument to the Washington Monument. Not true in reality. There were so many people attending that rally, the ponds were filled with attendees up to their knees in the water to get a better view of the stage that Gump was to speak from. For me, those memories came racing back. I was within 100 yards of the Lincoln Memorial and had a first-hand view of Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.
The movie became a major hit. There was a book of the same title that had been written by Winston Groom two years before. The character of Gump in the book was quite different. He wasn’t the slow-witted, good-hearted young man. Hanks and Zemeckis made those changes come to life. Hanks’ dialect needed to not only be dumbed down, but the accent in southern Alabama was necessary. He credits his approach to young Humphreys after listening to him play the child, Forrest. Hanks worked to keep Humphreys’ Mississippi accent throughout the movie. Humphreys would only make one more movie and later joined the Army himself and served in Iraq.
What makes the movie so realistic and touching to me is that it follows my life in many ways. If Gump served in Vietnam as a young draftee, he would have been almost my exact age. His growing up in the 50s, although in a different part of America, was similar to my early days in Clifton. The war and the student rebellion of the times were my teen and early 20s years. The craze of distance running grasped me when I quit smoking in 1977. Gump ran a bit more than I in his three years of crossing America, but I felt the kinship. While my later life went in a different direction, those early memories of Johnny Carson, Dick Cavett, the moon landing and Presidents John F. Kennedy, Johnson and Richard Nixon just clicked me back to those days.
So, if you are 60 to 80, watch “Forrest Gump” on its 25th anniversary this summer. See if it does for you what rewatching this classic movie did for me. While it was released with serious doubts of its success, in 2011, the Library of Congress selected “Forrest Gump” for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.”
True words for a classic film.
