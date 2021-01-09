Perhaps because of the massive deaths from COVID-19, we are much more aware of the loss of life regardless of where or why they might occur. But it still seems that we have lost so many people with whom we had knowledge, be it a movie star, politicians, sports hero, or just good people.
Think about this. We all grew up listening to Kenny Rogers with his advice about knowing when to hold ’em. Or the first real black singer to tear apart the rock and roll charts in the 1950s, Little Richard. Who can forget Charlie Pride, John Prine or Helen Reddy? All were in their 70s or 80s, but we remember them mostly from when we were younger.
Think of the wonderful actors we lost this year. Mr. “Shaken but not stirred,” Sean Connery. I saw the first James Bond film “Dr. No,’’ when I was still in England in 1964. Most of America had not even heard of him or Ian Fleming yet. We even lost the” Goldfinger’’ girl, Honor Blackman. We also lost Kirk Douglas. I first saw him in “Spartacus’’ on a high school field trip to Chicago. We also lost Carl Reiner, Olivia de Havilland and Diana Riggs from “The Avengers.’’ Their ages ranged from 82 to 104.
We also lost some great writers. John LeCarre, an Englishman who held you through the very last page of novel after novel. Then, we learned of the seas with Clive Cussler, and about life from Mary Higgins Clark. All were close to 90 years old.
More tragedy unfolded with deaths in the sports field. We mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a plane crash. He was but 41. The baseball world lost Hall of Famers, Tom Seaver, Al Kaline, Whitey Ford, Don Larsen, Lou Brock, Phil Niekro and Bob Gibson. It was a bad year for pitchers. They ranged in age from 75 to 91.
Football lost two men whom Chicagoans loved and hated. Paul Hornung, who often killed the Bears, from Green Bay, and Gale Sayers, who evened up the score with the Packers a few times. They were 84 and 77, respectively.
Basketball lost John Thompson, the first Black NCAA coach to win the big show. We also lost Wes Unseld who I got to see a couple of times against our Bulls. We also lost NBA commissioner, David Stern. I had the honor of meeting him once at a Bulls’ game. All were in their 70s.
We lost an outstanding U.S. Representative and leader in the passing of John Lewis at age 80. We also lost two more innocent people whose names will be remembered for a long time, George Floyd, aged 46, and Breonna Taylor, who was but 26.
I have held back two people in that each has made an impression far beyond athletes, singers and actors. These two, in very different ways, made long-lasting impressions on the America that I know.
The first is Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here was not the first female justice on our Supreme Court, but the first to stand up unflinchingly for women’s and minorities’ rights. Her votes and her dissents were heard across our continent by those who understood the law. She did not mince words and was part of some major changes in our country and our Constitution. She well knew that her death during the reign of this president would cause a total shift in the makeup of the court. I really do think she did her very best to outlast his reign so that the vote of the American people could be reflected in the makeup of the court. The lady with the lacy neckpiece on her black robe, died at 87.
Then, we have the man many of us will miss the most. Even though he was 80, Alex Trebek was recording his show up to the week before his death. As I write this, we have but five shows remaining with him. We will watch them all.
I go back to the 1960s with my understanding of the show “Jeopardy.’’ There was a woman in my freshman class at law school who could work the Sun Times crossword in 10 or 15 minutes. We often had breakfast together at our residence hall before class and would watch her do a puzzle. The pen went straight to the next clue. Jan was later to marry one of my roommates, and in 1970, she was a contestant on the earlier “Jeopardy.” I watched each day as the broadcast was then in the afternoon, if I didn’t have court. She won five straight days. Back then, it was five and done. But she wasn’t done. She was invited back in a series of five-day champions and won that as well. I was hooked on this show.
When Trebek took over the show, it got even better. When we had the ability to tape the shows, we did, and watched them at our leisure at night. Year after year, he just made the show better. He was bright. He was kind. He sometimes showed a bit of admiration with the best contestants but was never rude even when some really blew questions. But what was amazing was after he announced his cancer, the viewing public changed. They prayed for his recovery, and sent letters and emails. Even when the contestants did not know the final answer, they would write instead, a note of caring about him on their screens.
The reason I gave ages above was to soften the blow a bit. So many of the names above lived full lives. Death comes to us all, sometimes all too soon. We all start losing friends and family. We can only hope that they had fulfilling lives and went in peace. I really believe that Trebek went out the way he chose, working his magic to the very end. Rest in peace, Alex. We will miss you.
