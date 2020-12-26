Who can say that they really enjoyed 2020? Joe Biden, of course, as much as anyone. But for most Americans and most of the world, this was a year to forget. My last article of the year usually reflects on the good things that happened and what we can expect for the following year. Again, a bit different this time.
I think of the people I knew who have died in 2020. Just this past week, in one day, three obituaries in the Daily Journal were men I knew in three totally different ways. Don Turner as a gifted architect, Richard Timm as a 4-H and FFA volunteer for Kankakee County and Iroquois County and Ed Mullady as a gift to all as an environmentalist. All this in one day’s paper.
I realize that as we age, we will lose friends. My grandfather lost so many, he kidded that he would have no friends to be his pallbearers. As I write this, over 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. That doesn’t count those who died of other causes. We will remember this year as a year of death and no funeral services to commemorate the deceased’s contributions to the world. I “attended” my first virtual memorial service for longtime friend, Jerry Weber, former Kankakee Community College president.
That being said, we had the most contentious election for a president ever. We had two sides so divided that the leader of one refused to accept defeat, as if we were in some Latin American country. We hope that division is over and we can go forward as a nation. We hope we can once again discuss things with close friends who had different political opinions from ours.
We have lost so many things that gave us pleasure in years past: sports, movies, restaurants, bars, museums, picnics, graduations, concerts, weddings and so many other events we couldn’t enjoy. But think how bad it would have been in 1932 in the middle of the Depression with no television, computers and electronic gadgets. While we have been, and will be, locked down for some time, we do have the ability to entertain ourselves pretty easily. I’ve never read as many books as I have these past months.
A bigger loss is to our children and grandchildren who had to settle for a very average year of education. There can be no true substitute for younger children than in-school attendance. The direct learning, the interaction with fellow students as well as the teachers, and the extracurricular activities, band, chorus, drama, sports, all were gone. I have said somewhat tongue-in-cheek, that perhaps like the injured college athlete, we should call 2020-21 academic year a redshirt season and let them all do the year over.
But let us look at the positives of the coming year.
We have a vaccine or perhaps even three that seems to work. We can be inoculated by summer no matter what age. Admittedly, those who do not believe in the vaccine or have bought into fallacious rumors may choose not to be vaccinated, but, like not wearing their masks, they certainly further endanger themselves and their families.
We should see some return to normalcy by the start of summer. That means we can attend our family graduation ceremonies, athletic events, ballet recitals and have normal interaction with friends and families. We will long remember what we have gone through. Those who lost their businesses will suffer more than those who stayed afloat with PPP and other relief. Employment should return as our needs remain constant.
Shopping will be changed forever. Online sales will probably remain the major way of shopping. This will be a death knell for many mom and pop businesses. But we have seen so many changes in the past and we have modified and survived. In my parents’ era, people bought houses from Sears, men had a life occupation in blacksmithing, and automobiles were manufactured by people and not robots.
Several things bother me with our recent behavior.
First is that some believe that the politicians are above the law and above the people. This must be changed. Politicians are elected by us to serve us. Second, our environment is the principal thing that divides us from other planets. We must protect it and not continue to destroy it. Third, we are a world of people with different ideas and beliefs, but we all have one head, two arms and two legs. We are a species that must learn to live together. The nature of war because of religion, economic disagreements or the expansion of one country’s territory must end. We have the ability to annihilate the human race, something not true prior to World War II.
We, as a nation, must find peace among the races. We need to curb some of our spending and have taxes that reflect one’s earnings and needs. We do not need a trillionaire. If it is important to someone’s ego to have the highest earnings in one year, then compare the gross numbers, not what he or she netted after taxes. This can be true whether you are the ultimate business person or the best athlete. Compare the gross for your egos and don’t worry so much about the tax. You’ll never spend it anyway.
Bill Gates and his wife just gave away $250 million to see that the vaccines are spread around the world. Illinois’ governor gave Northwestern Law School $100 million. These people do not need a lot of tax breaks or lower rates, but those on minimum wage sure do. We could talk term limits, but what politician wants to give up his or her seat after a set number of years? These are problems only our elected officials can solve, and that is where we as voters can dictate. We need to elect those who will serve us and care about their constituents, not just the rich contributors to their election campaigns.
So, my hope for 2021 is rejoining the international climate accords, legislating fairness for all, ridding our government of those people who only want to serve themselves and their egos, and beating this pandemic. Then, I want to be able to hug all my kids and grandkids. Let’s make 2021 a happy new year.
