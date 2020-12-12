There is no king or queen of the United States of America. We did away with that when we fought our Revolutionary War. If you read the entire Constitution of our country along with all the amendments, there is only one mention of the power of pardon and that is in the language in Article Two. That article states that the president shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons, except in cases of impeachment. This makes the crime forgiven and no prosecution or punishment may follow.
There appear to be two interesting questions on the power of President Trump to pardon his friends, his family, and himself. Is granting pardons to those who contributed heavily to the president’s campaign such a violation of equal protection? The same might be said of his children getting pardons for unnamed acts. I say unnamed as none of them have been charged with any crime yet. So to pardon uncharged people would appear to give carte blanche to these people who committed criminal violations before the pardon. But how about crimes after or discovered after the pardon bath? Does it apply forward to acts that may have been started before the pardon but continued after the grant?
Before we get to the president pardoning himself, let’s look at what he may attempt to do before he loses that power and what he has done to date. Acts of public corruption are vigorously prosecuted at local and state levels because they so undercut democracy. These acts have to be something other than poorly guiding the country.
With William Barr at the Justice Department, there seemed to be no Trump problem that the agency wouldn’t at least try to fix. One was an investigation by the FBI into blocking John Bolton’s memoir from being published. It went nowhere.
If Trump finally believes that he lost the 2020 election, he may well have substantial financial worries. His presidency has been fabulous for his business, bringing in tens of millions of dollars in foreign projects to the Trump organization. Remember, here was the first president ever not to open his tax returns, nor to place his investments in a blind trust. Now we learn that there has been over $200 million raised for his legal expenses and who knows what else. The butt-kissers just don’t go away. He commuted friend Roger Stone’s 40-month prison sentence after being convicted of seven felonies.
Somewhat early on, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating two campaign-finance laws in Federal Court in New York. Trump was part of that investigation and Cohen took the fall. He was paying hush money for Trump, some to Stormy Daniels. The Justice Department stopped further investigation of Trump citing a policy against indicting a sitting president. Those acts are a clear violation of campaign finance laws. The money contributed had to be reported and was not. Cohen has admitted the same. Then, Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security advisor, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators about a meeting with the Russian ambassador. He was pardoned by Trump last month.
Trump’s campaign fund paid thousands of dollars to rent space in his newest Washington hotel, a violation of its non-profit status. Then there was the FBI investigation into his campaign links to Russia. His then Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, actually recused himself from the inquiry. Trump was furious with Sessions who finally had enough and resigned. Trump tried to have his White House Counsel, Donald McGahn, fire Robert Mueller as the head of the investigation. Bravely, McGahn refused, and when his refusal started to become public knowledge, Trump told McGahn to publicly deny it and to create a false record. Again McGahn refused. Clearly this was an obstruction of justice, a way by which powerful people try to place themselves above the law.
But with Attorney General Barr’s written memorandum on the powers of the presidency there seemed little hope of justice. Barr found the presidential powers “illimitable,” quite a new word. He described the Executive Branch by saying “He, alone, is the Executive Branch.” What unlimited power Barr subscribes to the office! Now Barr is in trouble with the president for telling the truth on there being no fraud in the election. There is talk that he may resign before Trump can fire him.
If Barr is right, then Trump can pardon or commute anyone and everyone. Whether he can do this in advance of any criminal charges seems permissible until the Supreme Court says that their interpretation of the Constitution disagrees. Wait a minute, Trump appointed three of those nine justices. With regard to a self-pardon, it would appear to be the same. While there are some charges against Trump in lower courts, he would like to give himself a total whitewash. We will have to wait and see if he can pardon himself from state charges.
That brings us to the real question. Should the government bring charges against Trump once he is out of office? President-elect Biden has shown some common sense once again. He has stated that while he would leave such a decision up to a new attorney general, he would prefer to move on. As much as I dislike criminals going free without closure for the victim, I may have to agree. The victims of his crimes were the American people. With a few exceptions, not many individuals were personally hurt. When Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon, he also stated that it was time to move on. What would further humiliation of a former president gain for America? We all knew what he did, and his career was over.
I feel the same way about Trump. There are lines of people who trusted him and are now willing to tell the damaging truths, but the only good would be to totally blow Trump and his actions forever out of the water. Those Trumpers who still believe in election fraud or in Q-Anon are never going to believe their beloved man could do any wrong. So what is the gain? Satisfaction that no one is above the law? Not enough to have this criminal pandemic run alongside of the medical one he totally blew off. Let’s just judge the man as the worst president we ever had and rejoice in the fact that we, as a nation, survived such incompetency and egoism. Criminal prosecution cannot heal our nation’s wounds be they social or political. We must move on and forget this man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!