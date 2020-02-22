Two weeks ago, I wrote of 75th anniversaries, including those of World War II. One that I mentioned deserves a bit more recognition this month for many reasons, one a bit personal. That is the Battle of Iwo Jima that occurred this month in 1945.
As a child, I learned to look at a calendar in my family kitchen almost every day. Mom’s calendar had those little square boxes with the day, the date and what famous or celebrated event might have happened on that day. I saw Columbus Day, Christmas, Labor Day, the first day of spring and famous birthdays such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. I stared at Feb. 19. There was never a famous event on that date. Why did the other kids have something on their birthday and not me?
As I grew, I became somewhat enamored with history, not only American, but the world. Since I was born during WWII and had heard parents and relatives talk about “the war” as I grew up, there was a fascination with that war. That interest has followed me through the years. I have written several articles on wars, and I have promised my wife that this might be my last. As one reader wrote me, “they are really good, but they make me cry.” Bear with me one more time.
I do not remember when it was, but some 15 or 20 years ago, I began to read more and more about that war, the causes of such a world conflict and the key decisions by both sides in strategic moves to win that horrible conflict. I have taken college courses and adult continuing education classes on the subject. Those topics ran from what led up to the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, the war of submarines, the plan by Adolf Hitler to destroy the British Royal Air Force and then invade England and the spies who changed the course of the war.
This ultimately led me to one of the bloodiest battle of that conflict, the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. Only then did I realize that indeed something quite famous happened on my birthday, Feb. 19, 1945. I became most interested in that terrible battle to secure a rather uninhabited atoll in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean. Why was the tiny island so valuable? Why would it become the deadliest battle in Marine Corps history, this seemingly worthless volcanic mound smelling of sulfur?
Late in the war, America had developed the largest and most deadly bomber known to history, the B-29. While being the state-of-the-art aircraft, it had some weaknesses. It was vulnerable to fighter attack with limited defensive guns. It was rather slow compared to Japanese fighters. It had a large capacity for bombs, but to fly long distances, it needed massive amounts of fuel. Weight for bombs was reduced when additional fuel had to be added. Perhaps as important was that it couldn’t be launched from an aircraft carrier but needed a land-based airstrip.
Three years into the war, the U.S. had no long-range fighter escorts to protect their B-29 bombers en route to Japan. Their closest American-held such airstrip was Saipan in the Mariana Islands. This base was 1,500 miles south of Japan. In order to provide fighter support for these flights and to give a landing site for the returning bombers, often crippled from Japanese fighters, the need for a safe landing site much closer to the mainland of Japan was crucial. The long-term plan was to destroy the infrastructure of the Japanese mainland, but also to support the ultimate invasion of that country to end the conflict.
Iwo Jima had been occupied by the Japanese for years. It was thought by Japan to be essential in preventing an invasion of their country. In their entire history, no foreign army had ever successfully invaded Japanese territory. Both sides realized the importance of maintaining this 2-mile-wide by 2-mile-long Island 900 miles closer to Japan. Composed of volcanic rock and ash, it was about to become a place the Japanese could not afford to lose, and a position that the U.S. had to gain possession of. Who better to assign such a task to but the United States Marines?
The Japanese army had dug hundreds of chambers into these volcanic rocks that were connected by 16 miles of tunnels. The strategy was quite basic. If each Japanese soldier could kill 10 Americans before he was killed, they would be victorious. The Japanese were ready for an invasion both physically and mentally. These men did not intend to survive but to be the ultimate protectors of their home and family.
The 4th and 5th Marine divisions were stationed in Hawaii while the 3rd Division was in Guam. It took more than a month for a fleet of 524 ships to carry the Marines from Hawaii to the shores of Iwo Jima. When added to the force from Guam, there was an armada of more than 800 ships and 110,000 troops. This was the largest force of Marines ever going into a battle. At the same time, more than 20,000 Japanese troops were lying in wait.
For days, the Navy had bombarded the tiny island from their ships and aircraft. It was the longest sustained bombardment of the war, more massive than D-Day. But this had little success against the subterranean tunnels and caves the enemy had carefully dug.
On Feb. 19, at 0900, the first wave of Marines stormed the beach. As is well known to fighting forces, the war plans usually change the minute the conflict starts. Iwo Jima was no exception. What was believed to be a three-day event turned into 36.
On hitting the beaches, the Marines were unable to effectively dig foxholes in these beaches of ash. They became easy targets for the Japanese rifles, artillery and machine guns. There was immediate mass confusion. Many Marines were killed when the weight of their packs submerged them as they left their landing craft because of huge holes in the otherwise shallow water created by American bombs and mortar holes.
The next encounter was that the war plans had not properly analyzed the terrain. What had been found on the shallow approaches by teams of Underwater Demolition Teams, now known as Navy Seals, was a soil that was totally different from the beaches and hills. This inaccuracy became a major problem for the heavy equipment that was being landed along with the troops. The first assault vehicles to land were heavily armored Amtracs with three-man crews with machines guns and 375 millimeter howitzers. As soon as the vehicles landed and tried to climb the steep incline, they bogged down in the ash. Many never even made it off the beach. Those that were eventually able to move inland were met with intense mortar fire. This soft ash would slow the movement of the troops themselves. The beaches were soon lined with impaired Amtracs and stalled troops.
Each wave was to consist of 1,360 men landing in transport craft called Higgins boats. The plan was to land the 4th and 5th divisions and to hold the 3rd in reserve. It wasn’t long before the 3rd was deployed as well. There were seven landing zones, and the plan was to land at the southern coast and to move on toward a soon-to-be-famous volcanic mountain called Mount Suribachi. The initial landings were met with minimal resistance.
The Japanese plan was to let the beaches clog with troops and vehicles and then cut them down as they tried to move inland. At 1000 hours, this well-planned defense began. The clogged beaches of trapped machines and infantry came under intense attack with heavy ordinance. More than 6,000 Marines were pinned down on the beaches as more were trying to land. Vehicles sank in the surf and men drowned.
By 1300 hours, the beaches were ordered closed and bulldozers went to work clearing the wreckage. Troops waited in the tiny boats for permission to come ashore. Two more hours went by. The Higgins boats were to hit the edge of the water and drop their ramps that also had served as the bow of the boat. With the intense fire, many of the naval operators of these boats dropped their ramps too early and the troops had to jump into deep water with large waves. The soldiers reached the beaches soaking wet.
As these soldiers lay on the beach with incoming fire, many had to think of their position and where they were. Here they were on an island formed by volcanic activity some millions of years ago. It had been virtually a forgotten spot in the ocean until the Japanese had built landing strips on the flattest part for their aircraft. These thousands of men were to fight and perish for a barren strip of land desperately needed for those air strips.
The Marines were not to be stopped, but before the famous photograph was taken of the second flag being raised atop Mount Suribachi on Aug. 20, America had suffered more than 6,000 casualties. By the end of the battle, there were 6,821 killed and more than 19,000 wounded men. At the same time, almost all the 20,000 Japanese defenders lost their lives.
That photo taken by Joe Rosenthal won him a Pulitzer Prize. Two things are most interesting about that photo. First, it had to be taken so quickly, Rosenthal admitted it was taken from his hip in order to catch the moment. Second, there was a first flag raising, not nearly so famous. That flag was ordered down to be preserved for history. The later photo totally changed its fame. A couple of years ago, I was given a signed copy of that first flag raising, signed by the rifleman in the foreground. The second flag raising was featured last time. Here is the first.
But the victory was at hand, thanks to these courageous Marines. Soon, the airstrip was covered with American aircraft making continuous raids over the Japanese mainland. With the aid of Iwo Jima, the push toward Japan became unstoppable. Soon, islands even closer to Japan were under American control or had been bombed into history, including Tinian, the island from which the Enola Gay would depart. Our famous Air Force officer, the late Col. James Kasler, was stationed on Tinian and actually saw the Enola Gay when it landed there. He once told me that they had four runways, but all of a sudden, they only could use three, and this one airplane sat there alone until it made its famous flight.
As the wounded were taken from Iwo, one was a 15-year-old Marine who had gone AWOL from his assignment requiring him to stay ashore. He stowed away on one of the ships bound for Iwo Jima so he could be in the battle. Having lied about his age, Jack H. Lucas had joined the Marines at the age of 14. All he wanted to do was avenge the event of Pearl Harbor. His wounds came when he threw himself on two grenades thrown into their trench on Feb. 20.
One grenade failed to explode, but the second one did as his body covered the grenade, saving the men around him. Despite hundreds of fragments of the grenade in his body, young Lucas survived. On Dec. 18, 1945, Lucas, along with 13 other men from the battle of Iwo Jima, were awarded America’s highest commendation, the Medal of Honor, by President Harry Truman. His story is recorded in a book entitled “Indestructible” written by him with D.K. Drum. He is the youngest person ever to receive the Medal of Honor. I want to thank Ms. Drum for helping with so many of the facts I have quoted above.
Iwo Jima cost America thousands of lives, but with that victory and the advent of the atomic bomb, an invasion of Japan became unnecessary and saved many more American and Japanese lives. One Kankakeean was among the troops who landed and was seriously wounded there: Charles Vaughan survived that battle and spent much of his civilian life serving the military after his recovery, most often as a part of the military funeral rites for deceased soldiers and veterans.
So, how does one end this article? For me, it happened last spring. As my wife and I attended a preseason baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., we were sitting at a table just outside the seating area. All the tables were full. I noticed a man of many years and a limp standing and looking for a chair. His hat said “WWII Veteran.’’ Almost immediately, a young man stood and said, “Here, sir. Take this seat.” Standing behind him was a younger woman. I learned that it was his daughter. I inquired of her where her father had served, and she responded Iwo Jima. After they were both seated, I walked over to him and thanked him for the best birthday present I could have ever received. He looked at me rather blankly until I explained that he had landed on Iwo Jima on my 2nd birthday. A salute to the Marines and to all those who served.
