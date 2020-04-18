As I have mentioned before, my children sometimes call me Forrest Gump for being at the right place at the right time to see unique things. I guess that I have to plead guilty to some extent. I have been places and seen more things than my share. This past week I was reminded of one such event.
Last week, the baseball world lost a most memorable athlete, Al Kaline. I knew this name from age 8 on. I was a fanatic collector of baseball cards. Topps was a distributor of hundreds of cards, packed in with a stick of bubble gum, and selling for a nickel. I bought all I could, but my grandmother alleged that she also liked the cards and the gum.
When I stayed with her in Kankakee, she would send me to Wadley’s grocery store to buy several packs. On opening them, we could see which players we had gotten. She always asked me if I had this one or that one. If I responded that I didn’t have that player, she would say that she already did and I could have that one. I guess fibbing grandmothers are forgiven. She probably threw away the ones I already had that she kept from our deal.
I remember laying out the cards as I listened to baseball games on the radio. Each inning, I would put out the defense and bring each offensive player to bat. I would then move them around the bases as they got a hit or walk. I spent hours with these cards. Some players, when they came to Comiskey Park and played against the White Sox, stood out in my mind.
In the middle 1950s, several players were etched in my mind. Yogi Berra and Sherm Lollar were catchers and I wanted to catch in Little League. But names like Stan Musial stuck because Topps did not carry his card, one of the very few I didn’t have. I was later given his card by a tobacco chewer. It seems that although Musial didn’t let Topps have his image, Red Man Chewing Tobacco did have the rights. It was a different size than my other cards, but I had him.
The White Sox often had trouble with the Detroit Tigers and I learned great respect for some of their players, namely outfielder Al Kaline and shortstop Harvey Kuenn. These two were repeat All-Stars, hitting champions, and all-round great players from the mid-1950s until Kaline retired in 1974.
Al Kaline came from a very poor family in Baltimore. No one in his family had even graduated from high school. Al went to Southern High in Baltimore, and although he admitted to being a rather poor student, his athletic ability at least helped him get passing grades. He threw a curve ball by age 9 and wanted to be a pitcher. When he tried out for his high school team, it had enough pitchers and he moved to the outfield where he would stay forever. He earned All-State honors all four years and graduated in 1952.
Kaline skipped college and the minor leagues as well. He signed with the Tigers upon graduating, getting a signing bonus of $35,000 (equal to about $350,000 today). He made his major league debut in June of 1953 and would never look back. He was to accomplish some amazing feats such as one of only a dozen major leaguers to ever hit two home runs in one inning and three homers in one game. He would finish second to Berra in the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 1955 and won the batting title with a .340 average at age 20.
In 1968, the Tigers finally won the World Series, their previous one being in 1945. Kaline hit .379 with two home runs and eight RBIs in those seven games. The Tigers were down 3 games to 1 and were losing 3-2 in game 5 when Kaline singled with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to win that game. The Tigers then won the next two and were the champions
Kaline retired after numerous injuries in 1974 and became a color commentator for the Tigers for many years, continuing to live just outside Detroit in Bloomfield Hills. He was 85 at his death.
Now my connection. In 1960, I went to college at DePauw University in central Indiana. My roommate, Kirk Armstrong, was from a suburb just north of Detroit. In January of 1961, he asked if I wanted to spend the semester break with his family in Michigan. It sounded like fun. Kirk was a good athlete, especially in track. He, as so many Michiganders, was an excellent hockey player. We flew to Detroit and soon were enjoying the exploration of a city I had never visited.
Kirk asked if I wanted to play some basketball with a couple of his friends. I loved basketball and quickly said yes. There was a gym near there that I believe was called Edison, but I may be wrong. It was 60 years ago. Six of us were shooting around when one of his friends said, “Hey, look who is shooting at the other end. That’s Al Kaline and Harvey Kuenn!”
A couple of minutes later Kuenn walked down and asked us if we would like to play a scrimmage. We quickly agreed and divided up 4-4. We played for almost an hour with some good competition. I had Kirk and Harvey Kuenn and we lost. It would have been nice to say I was a teammate of Al Kaline, but we can’t have everything. The two All-Stars were gracious and friendly and would both go on to years of fabulous baseball careers.
So “Forrest” got another lucky touch with someone of fame and importance. Yet here were two stars playing with a bunch of teenagers and just being good people. Al Kaline never left the Tigers, playing all 22 years for one team, a very rare thing in today’s professional athletic arena. No wonder Detroit loved Al Kaline. Rest in peace “Mr. Tiger” and thanks for the game.
