In the summer of 1959, my parents agreed for me to spend a week at a university for an engineering short course for high school seniors. I, along with 60 other boys, went to DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., for a week of classes in that field taught by college professors. I came home with two distinct thoughts.
First, while I was strongest in math and science, engineering was not what I wanted as a lifetime career. There was just not enough interaction with people for me. The second thought was that DePauw was an enchanting school. While private and costly, I felt comfortable in its smaller campus atmosphere. Having seen the University of Illinois, this was a totally different way to picture a college.
DePauw, by this time, had my name. That fall, I was invited to a Scholarship Weekend at their expense. Sure, it was a recruiting technique, but I was up for it.
We arrived on a Friday afternoon and were housed in various fraternity and sorority houses for the two nights. I was assigned to the Delta Upsilon house and was shown to a room. There, I met a DePauw senior who would share his room with me.
After the obligatory meetings and presentations, we went back to our assigned housing. While this upper-class college man had no reason to be extra-nice to me, he was more than kind. As we talked into the night, he told me that he had just returned from his junior year abroad and had studied in Austria. That was just the start. He enthralled me with his other-than-academic life in Europe with wild tales of buying a used motorcycle there and touring all over with a friend riding on the back.
I came home Sunday night and informed my parents that I wanted to go to DePauw, and I wanted to spend my junior year abroad somewhere in Europe. They smiled and told me how expensive DePauw was and that we probably couldn’t afford it.
I had applied for various scholarships. I made my applications to Illinois, DePauw and two other colleges. I waited. The night of our prom, I had gone with a friend, and not really a date. Arriving home at 11:30, I saw a note on the kitchen table. It read, “Wake us.” Who had died? What calamity had occurred while I was at the prom? I awakened them immediately and was informed that the admissions department at DePauw had called and informed them that I had been granted a huge scholarship. I could go to the school of my dreams.
What followed were three years at DePauw and a junior year at Durham University in northern England. I have written of many of my travels and adventures that year. Most of all, it changed my life, my view of the world and my desire to travel. All thanks to some man whose name I could not remember.
A month ago, I decided that I owed so much to a man I hadn’t contacted in 60 years. Was he dead or alive? I decided to try to find him. I figured that he graduated from DePauw in 1960 since he was in his senior year when we met. I called the alumni office at the DePauw. The woman was most helpful and was able to give me the name of a man who handled alumni relations for DePauw Delta Upsilon graduates. I emailed him with the strange request for information about a man whose name I didn’t know. I thought that classmates from the year 1960 might best remember which fraternity brother went abroad his junior year. Such a venture was much less common then.
The man responded with the names of all the fraternity members who had been in the classes of 1958 through 1962. There were at least 90 names.
I decided to pick four names from the class of 1960 and again contacted the alumni office to see if I could get addresses or emails. I was informed that one of the four was deceased, but she gave me the information on the other three.
I carefully composed a letter to the three of them and awaited a response. The first man on my list was Dr. Stephen Fox. Two days later I got a response from Dr. Fox. “I am the man.” Chills literally ran through me as I read the email. Of the 90 names, I had hit the right one. Was that named buried deeply within my brain that I chose him as one of the three? Who will ever know for sure?
Dr. Fox confessed that he did not remember me or the incident. Of course. He was the giver and I, the receiver. The receiver of a favor or gift always remembers the generosity. The giver who has given out advice, ideas and even possible opportunities throughout his life tends not to find the act that memorable.
We have talked now by telephone and have shared our love of history and writing. He immediately bought my book on Amazon, and I bought three of his. After undergraduate school, he earned a Ph.D. in U.S. history and taught at the University of Cincinnati until he retired. He now lives in the far north of California. A personal visit seems difficult, but I do plan to stay in touch. I have finished one of his books and found it quite an enjoyable read with historical importance. I am about to start the second.
Thank you again, Dr. Fox, for taking the time that night to enlighten the farm boy a bit more of the ways of this big world.
