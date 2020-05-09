As the fourth week of confinement set in, most Americans began to feel itchy. They wanted some fresh air, fresh conversation, and fresh news other than about the virus and isolation. Reading has become an increased way to spend time. If the TV is overused it has become too much screen time for some of us.
I decided to read more, including newspapers, magazines, and books. I ran out of new books. As I scanned my more-than-adequate library of books, I decided that I didn’t want to reread, but rather I would order some new ones online.
As I waited for their arrival, I noticed the date had become May 1 quite quickly. May 1. A day that usually meant the last track meets and baseball games for high schoolers, and the MLB season well underway. The Indy 500 would be upcoming on Memorial Day. Graduations would be celebrated the entire month. Golf season would be underway with various leagues starting. The rivers would give way to boaters and canoes. NOT. This May 1 was leading to nothing new.
But May 1 was always an important turning point for us Midwesterners. A guarantee that winter was over and spring was real, both wet and warm, with summer soon behind. So in this period of boredom, I checked the date May 1, for interesting historic events, getting away from the virus, the president, the Democrats, CNN, Fox, and all the commotion of current days.
Lo and behold. The events I found that took place on May 1 over the years were more than expected. It was a powerful historic day in so many aspects. Going back over two-plus centuries, here are some of the events I found.
In 1797, the countries of England and Scotland, after years of fighting, merged and for the first time, Great Britain was created. This was a mere 14 years after our Revolutionary War with England.
In 1915, the RMS Lusitania set sail from New York for Liverpool, England. That British vessel was torpedoed and sunk by German warships six days later. At that time, America had not joined forces with the Allies against Germany. When 1,198 passengers and crew died with its sinking, the world was shocked. This was a civilian ship in spite of Great Britain and Germany being engaged in what later became known as World War I. But 128 of those passengers were American. This event was the first big push by our country and its leaders to abandon the thought of neutrality in that war. It would take almost two more years and the additional sinking of countless American ships with millions of tons of cargo before President Woodrow Wilson and Congress finally declared war against Germany in February of 1917.
Then some good news. On May 1, 1931, the 102-story Empire State Building was dedicated. That same day, singer Kate Smith was making her debut on radio, which was also her 24th birthday, and would from then on pretty well own the song “God Bless America’’ by Irving Berlin.
Then some really good (?) news. On May 1, 1945, Adolf Hitler allegedly committed suicide. I say allegedly because there are some conspiratorial theories as to its truth. The body of Hitler and his mistress, Eva Braun, were found in his bunker by a Russian soldier. It is said that he took that bodies up to the ground and burned them. There was no real identifications done, no photographs, and no confirmation that it was Hitler and his mistress. The other theory is that he and she escaped to Portugal, and then by submarine, went to some place in South America where they spent their later years. My wife has always said that this theory could not be true, because Hitler could have never stayed quiet for his remaining years.
May 1, 1960, became an important date for me. On that same date, our super-secret U-2 was shot down over Russia with the capture of Gary Powers. This became a part of my life in that I would later work on the first spy satellites we flew over Russia, and many of the Air Force men working with me had been assigned to U-2 analysis prior to satellites. In fact, my major closed the canopy on Powers as he left on that fateful flight from Pakistan.
Other interesting occurrences on this date: The first American, James Whittaker, conquered Mount Everest in 1963; and Elvis Presley married Priscilla on May 1, 1967. In 1982, President Reagan opened the World’s Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee, and in 1991, Nolan Ryan threw his seventh no-hitter.
In 1992, the riots in Los Angeles entered their third day, and Rodney King, a writer, became a national symbol of racial abuse when he entered the city to appeal for calm on May 1 and was horribly beaten by the local police.
Last but not least, Robert Mueller’s investigative team became totally public one year ago when Attorney General William Barr attacked the investigation when it criticized Barr’s handling of the report from the Trump-Russia investigation. That early splinter of the two political parties has not quieted down a bit since.
While we have been in the middle of this pandemic, with believers and naysayers disagreeing on its catastrophic effects, at least 2020 did not have a single event that would make a list such as mine on May 1 in the future. We can cheer for some of the past events, feel sad for others, and hope that there are no more horrendous events as world-changing as we have seen in the last two centuries on May 1. The nurseries are open at last. So we can go plant a tree, perhaps a few days late, for May Day in celebration of our country and its resilience.
