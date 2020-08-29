As we hear more and more about how the pandemic will linger, and how there will likely be no vaccine before the end of the year, we all think and overthink about so many things.
We worry about schooling for our children. We worry about our elderly in nursing homes. We are blown away by the incompetence of our president, or we worry of the potential liberalism of Mr. Biden. We have few sporting events to watch. Our daughters and granddaughters cannot be in a play or ballet, let alone gymnastics or field hockey. We worry about the economy, the stock market, and about who will lose their jobs or homes. We wonder what businesses will survive. We wonder who will pay all the debts our states and country are amassing. We just worry.
Each generation has its own concerns. If in school, the students worry about how they will be educated and seeing their friends. If you are young parents, you worry about your children, your parents, and meeting your bills. If you are soon to retire, you wonder when you should give up that job, or if already let go, where to look next. If you are retired, you worry about the younger generations and how so many of them pay little attention to the serious disease that surrounds all of us. You worry about your investments and your pension or IRA. It doesn’t matter what age level you are presently occupying, we all have worries.
The coronavirus has forced us to confront something we all try to avoid — uncertainties. Our routines and schedules are upside down. It is easy to develop a sense of groundlessness. But we are resilient creatures by nature. I recently read that during the long glacial age around 150,000 years ago, our species was reduced from some 10,000 beings to only a few hundred who were hunkered down in southeastern Africa. We came back. We have survived reversals, recessions, depressions, and wars.
I have read numerous articles on how to cope with stress and have decided to share what I found in different places to make the most sense. These seem to give one the best chance of tamping down the stress of these difficult times. I hope that they, or at least some of them, can work for you.
To begin, we must reset our fear factor. We have fear as a natural part of our psychological immune system, but we humans can re-adapt and survive. Here are some potential steps to help reprogram and unstress.
1. Separate yourself from your thoughts. Thoughts are not real but more like dreams and nightmares. What we experience each day is the real part. Thoughts drive stress. Don’t say “I am stressed.” That is the negative. Instead say “I am having thoughts filled with anxiety and I am going to deal with those thoughts to rid them from my brain.”
2. Stop being a pessimist. Don’t be the glass-half-empty. Be positive that all will work out. Rid yourself of irrational thoughts and emotions. That doesn’t mean be stupid. Contemplate what is real and deal with that, not negative “what ifs.”
3. Quiet your mind. Clear all thoughts for a few minutes. Concentrate on a blank page. Or a tree full of leaves. Or a flower.
4. If your mind will not stop running wild, it is time to reverse the process. One answer is meditation. It will help tamp down those recurring thoughts that kick up the anxious/survival stimulus. At the same time, focus on something and gently will intervening thoughts to float away like clouds. This will increase your ability to concentrate on the present. You can take a class or merely watch one on the internet.
5. We all talk to ourselves. Sometimes we are harder on ourselves than other people are on us. Do not talk to yourself in a pessimistic manner. This can drive one deeper into gloom. Think about the virus as something temporary, even though it is somewhat long-term. Believe that we humans will once again survive. Think about how lucky we have been so far and be grateful for that job, your good health, that you have food, clean water, and shelter. Perhaps it would be good to sit down each day and think about or write down something you are grateful for.
6. Take a break from the bad news that is constantly being brought to our attention. Turn off CNN or Fox. Devote more time to you family, or your hobby. Relive days of the past with home videos or photographs. Listen to your favorite songs from those happiest of years, be it high school, college, early years of marriage, success in your career, or just what has always been “your song.” The rest of the world will continue whether you dwell on the bad news or not.
7. If you cannot do your old routine, create a new one. If you aren’t working, there is more time for exercising, walking, biking, or just gentle relaxing. Can you still play the piano or guitar? Go try again, or for the first time. Fix all those things in your home that have needed repair all these years. Get plenty of sleep. Noting beats stress like rest.
As human beings, we don’t want to break, so we must bend and adapt. Forget those past mistakes that cannot be fixed. Create a better future for yourself. Make that New Year’s Resolution in August, and make it happen. Beat that stress monster.
