Almost all of my adult life, I have been a Republican. Heavens, my mother’s maiden name was McBroom, for those of you who are older and from the area. So what happened to my politics? Nothing. I just refuse to pay homage to a wannabe dictator. I am still that middle-class conservative.
My problem is that I cannot stand egotists, liars and manipulators. And that is what we have for a president, a man who desperately wants a second term. So, if we are fed up with the lies and stupid decisions, then we need an alternative.
First, half of the millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) when polled by Harris, stated that they would like to live in a socialist country. Why wouldn’t they? Middle class is dying; jobs they trained for do not exist. And collectively, these former students owe more than $1.5 trillion in student loans. Who wouldn’t vote for loan forgiveness? If they get out and vote, there is a dangerous potential swing vote, and it will not be for Donald Trump.
Second, more and more women will vote anti-Trump, no matter who is running against him. His clear violation of the female has been in the press over and over, paying off mistresses for silence being only one strike.
Third, there is a consensus among many voters that Republicans ought to put country over party and stop defending his indefensible behavior. For the most part, to date, this argument has fallen on deaf ears. The better argument might be that Republicans need to stand up to Trump for the sake of their own party.
Some GOP lawmakers, to their credit, have challenged the man on recent foreign policy issues such as his hastily, ill-conceived decision to withdraw our troops from Syria. This debacle has resulted in the release of thousands of ISIS prisoners who will be ready and willing to attack the country who jailed them. That is downright scary. These same supporters turn a blind eye to his abuses of office. The party seems to be branding itself as bankrupt of principle and only interested in clinging to power.
As one columnist put it, the GOP party appears to be abandoning its long-standing position of supporting law and order, fiscal responsibility, free trade, ethics and with standing up to dictators abroad; not embracing them. In Trump’s first 1,000 days in office, a party that supposedly values the rule of law, sat by as the president attacked prosecutors and judges who dared to question his actions. These GOP officeholders have put their heads in the sand as Trump uses the power of the office and prestige of the United States to withhold foreign aid on an admitted “quid-pro-quo” demand to investigate a political rival.
No matter what faux-pas he makes, he diverts his attack to say what Hillary Clinton did or Barack Obama didn’t do. Come on. That is old news and not an excuse for his inappropriate actions, tweets and misspeaks. How can the Republican Party criticize the other party for something it did or does wrong when the party itself no longer stands for its former values?
The rule of law goes out the window when the president misuses his power for political gain. How about conflicts of interest? He was going to use his own place for the 2020 G-7 meeting and charge the government for it until his own party threw a fit!
I understand that Republican politicians cannot ignore their own constituents, but their number is decreasing each day. How can they get elected if their party has offended large parts of the electorate?
Think of this. The Democrats nominate Bernie Sanders and the Republicans stay with Trump. Is that not a very scary presidential race? If Trump wins, we have four more years of a dictatorial man trying to run all three branches of government. If he loses because of his behavior and lack of presidential ability, we have the next best thing to a communist. Forgive school loans. Make college free. Universal free health care so that we can wait months for medical care like our Canadian friends. This country deserves more. Cannot my old party stand up to this incompetent man? Cannot we find an alternate candidate that Middle America can live with? Or does the GOP run with the present agenda and risk a complete collapse of the type of country we over-45 have envisioned all our lives?
Please GOP leaders. Stand up to the man. Impeach him or given him the Richard Nixon choice, resign and Mike Pence will pardon you. I can even live with that. I just fear the “anybody but Trump” attitude that is growing nationwide, and will continue to grow through impeachment. He is probably toast, Republicans.
